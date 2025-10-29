Open Extended Reactions

Chicago's Soldier Field is a special place for Irish rugby fans, and they will be dreaming of more memorable moments when they face New Zealand in the Windy City for the second time on Saturday.

In 2016, Ireland ended a 111-year wait for a win over the All Blacks with a 40-29 victory in Chicago.

Almost nine years to the day, the two sides will return to Soldier Field for the latest instalment of their rivalry.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland face New Zealand in Chicago on Saturday Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Ireland vs. New Zealand will kick-off at 3.10 p.m. local time [ET] in Chicago on Saturday.

That is 8.10 p.m. in Dublin and London or 9.10 a.m. on Sunday morning in Auckaland.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the U.K and Virgin Media One in Ireland. It will be shown on Sky Sports in New Zealand.

Team news

Note: Lineups will appear here when they are announced.

What is at stake?

Ireland won their first ever Test against New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 Phil Walter/Getty Images

Ireland and New Zealand have developed one of the great modern rugby rivalries. Starting from that famous win in 2016, Ireland have won five of the last 10 Tests against the All Blacks. They also won their first series in New Zealand in 2022.

However, the All Blacks have won the two Tests that arguably matter most; the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in 2019 and 2023.

New Zealand and coach Scott Robertson, will want to begin their northern tour on the front foot after Rugby Championship campaign that included two defeats to South Africa and one to Argentina.

Latest news and analysis

- Rugby's rebel league explained: Everything you need to know about R360

News and rumours of rugby's rebel league R360 continue to bubble, but what is it?

- Nine years on in Chicago, Ireland-All Blacks rivalry is as spicy as ever

Rich recent history, and the resumption of their staunch, dualling rivalry, sets the scene for the All Blacks and Ireland's return to Chicago this weekend.

- England-Wallabies Test is a farce of World Rugby international windows

The Wallabies will line up against England without any of their England-based Premiership players in what has become a farce of World Rugby Test windows.