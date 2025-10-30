The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Carter Gordon's return to rugby and how Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii could play a role in Gordon reclaiming the Wallabies No. 10 jersey. (2:19)

Taniela Tupou will make his first appearance for Australia in over a month after being restored to the front row for Saturday's match against England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Tupou, the giant tighthead prop dubbed "Tongan Thor," last played for the Wallabies in their 33-24 defeat against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sept. 27.

Australia captain Harry Wilson has also been recalled to the starting XV after being picked on the bench for last Saturday's 19-14 victory over Japan in Tokyo. He will be joined in the back row by Rob Valetini and Fraser McReight. Veteran prop Prop Alan Alaalatoa will come off the bench.

Taniela Tupou (L) is set to start for Australia against England. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Jake Gordon and Tane Edmed are paired together at half-back for a third successive Test and they will marshal a backline that includes the centre combination of Hunter Paisami and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

"The group travelled well to London earlier in the week and have had a couple of training [sessions] ahead of this weekend's Test," head coach Joe Schmidt said.

"The coaches have tried to balance this year's tough schedule in terms of Test matches and travel, so it was great to freshen a few players up last weekend and we hope that allows the group to be really competitive on Saturday."

Max Jorgensen, who scored the winning try against England last year, starts on the right wing with Harry Potter on the left. Andrew Kellaway will start at fullback.

Australia starting XV:

Angus Bell, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain), Jake Gordon, Tane Edmed, Harry Potter, Hunter Paisami, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements:

Josh Nasser, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Ryan Lonergan, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu.