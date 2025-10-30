Open Extended Reactions

Joe Schmidt is refusing to complain about 'unfair' odds being stacked against his Wallabies in the Twickenham Test with England, despite being deprived of the chance to field some of his top players.

Australia's coach Schmidt named a side on Thursday without overseas-based stars, including John Eales Medal winner Len Ikitau, because the match falls outside World Rugby's three-week international window.

At the same time, England are fielding a full-strength squad on Saturday, thanks to an agreement struck between their RFU governing body and the country's domestic league, the Premiership.

It's led to a bizarre situation where Exeter's Ikitau and Tom Hooper, and Leicester's James O'Connor can't play for Australia, but their four Premiership clubmates are all in the England 23, leading critics to say the match shouldn't even be considered an 'official' Test with crucial World Rugby ranking points at stake.

Former Wales and British & Irish Lions star Dan Biggar, in the Daily Mail, called it a "slightly devalued" Test, writing: "I don't understand why this game still contributes to ranking points.

"That means it will influence the draw for the 2027 World Cup ... which doesn't make sense to me at all."

But the phelgmatic Schmidt brushed aside concerns at the team announcement on Thursday, saying: "We always try to favour home-based players anyway.