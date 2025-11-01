England vs Australia: Live updates, latest score from Twickenham

Open Extended Reactions

England face Australia at Twickenham on Saturday. Patrick Khachfe - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England kick off their Autumn Nations Series against Australia on Saturday at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The two sides played out a thriller last year, with Australia snatching a 42-37 victory at the death.

In terms of selections, Steve Borthwick has thrown up a few surprises.

George Ford starts at fly-half with Henry Pollock and Fin Smith named among the replacements.

- Talking points: Is Henry Pollock a 'marked man?'

- Are England world class? Here's what they must prove this autumn

- England-Wallabies Test is a farce of World Rugby international windows

With England having limited training time before facing the Wallabies, Steve Borthwick has gone with Ford at No.10 with the fly-half having started the season well for Sale Sharks and retaining the reins after he played in all three of England's summer internationals.

Elsewhere, Guy Pepper starts at blindside with Borthwick naming British & Irish Lions trio Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart on the bench.

For Australia, Taniela Tupou will make his first appearance in over a month. Tupou, the giant tighthead prop dubbed "Tongan Thor," last played for the Wallabies in their 33-24 defeat against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sept. 27.

Australia captain Harry Wilson has also been recalled to the starting XV after being picked on the bench for last Saturday's 19-14 victory over Japan in Tokyo. He will be joined in the back row by Rob Valetini and Fraser McReight. Veteran prop Prop Alan Alaalatoa will come off the bench.

Follow ESPN's live updates for all the action!