England 25-7 Australia: Pollock seals win with try off the bench

Henry Pollock sealed England's win over Australia. Getty

Henry Pollock delivered the pivotal try as England's bench turned the tide in a 25-7 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium that launched the autumn with their eighth successive win.

The arrival of five British and Irish Lions with half an hour left was decisive against the Wallabies, whose revival was halted when Pollock showed speed and skill to run in his third Test try in the 60th minute, building an eight-point lead at a stage when the match was finely poised.

Tries from Alex Mitchell and Luke Cowan-Dickie then propelled England out of sight, clinching their first win against one of the southern hemisphere big three since 2022.

Steve Borthwick was frustrated at only having four training sessions to prepare for the first of four Tests at Twickenham this autumn, but what materialised was a pleasing afternoon for the head coach, even if it took time for his players to hit their stride.

England dominated the first half yet somehow entered the interval just 10-7 ahead having failed to finish a series of chances, as well as gifting Australia a try.

Helped by a favourable penalty count, they tore into the Wallabies with the electric Immanuel Feyi-Waboso thwarted by Max Jorgensen and Joe Heyes held up over the line, introducing the theme for the opening 40 minutes.

On two occasions Tommy Freeman, converted from wing to outside centre, found space but both times he was still playing like a wing by backing himself rather than passing.

It took until the end of the first quarter to register any points with a George Ford penalty quickly followed by Ben Earl racing over after Tom Roebuck had displayed his athleticism to catch a Mitchell box kick.

Earl's finish was from 40 metres out and the number eight showed real gas to evade the three Wallabies who were in hot pursuit.

England then staged a robust defence of their line, although they were helped by Australia's lack of ideas in attack, and when they advanced downfield Earl was held up over the line.

The assault continued and just as Australia looked set to crack again, wing Harry Potter picked off Fraser Dingwall's pass and ran almost the length of the field to touch down.

The score energised the Wallabies, who impressed either side of the break and threatened again after Rob Valetini has surged past the white shirts, only to concede a penalty.

To address Australia's growing control, England brought on five Lions from their bench in the 51st minute including Tom Curry, who was making his first appearance since the tour because of wrist surgery.

It was Pollock who made the first impact in the 60th minute when he skilfully picked up a kick that Australia failed to catch thanks to pressure from Roebuck and sprinted over, recovering from an ankle tap in the process.

Mitchell then jinked his way over after a patient England attack before the pack flexed their muscles with a maul try finished by Cowan-Dickie, spelling the end for the Wallabies.