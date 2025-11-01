England vs Australia: Borthwick hails Henry Pollock's impact

Tom Hamilton reacts to England's "comprehensive" 25-7 victory over Australia in their Autumn Nations Series opener. (1:00)

England coach Steve Borthwick has praised Henry Pollock following his impact off the bench in the 25-7 win over Australia on Saturday.

Pollock came on in the second half and scored on the hour mark to give his side some breathing room before England powered home with Alex Mitchell and Luke Cowan-Dickie also scoring late on to close out the game.

Pollock -- who is fast becoming a star of English rugby -- celebrated passionately in trademark fashion with fans at Twickenham sharing in his delight.

The 20-year-old toured with the British and Irish Lions in the summer following a breakout season with Northampton and England.

Borthwick praised the back row for his impact on the game as well as on the wider group.

"I think everybody's excited by when Henry Pollock gets on the pitch, what he brings, I think there's no doubt about that," Borthwick told his post-match news conference.

"I think he's probably the most excited person. I think the way he is and the energy he brings, he's a ball of energy and I love having that character in the squad.

"I think we've got a great blend of personalities developing within the team and from the senior leadership group, I think [they] have done a great job this week."

The bench made a sizable impact on the game and swung momentum in England's favour, showing the hosts depth compared to Australia's.

Having lost several games late on last year, Borthwick was pleased with the way his side handled the last 20 minutes in particular.

"I think it's a sign that you can see the squads building in depth," Borthwick said.

"It has been an important summer for English rugby, with a number of players away with the Lions. another number away [for England] in Argentina and America.

"It has enabled the squad to grow and that's pleasing."