England vs Australia: Henry Pollock staying grounded as hype grows

With his Alejandro Garnacho-inspired haircut, Henry Pollock is trying his best not to get caught up in the hype around his performances after he helped England to a commanding 25-7 win over Australia on Saturday.

It was easy to forget that Pollock has just two England caps to his name. The first came back against Wales in March and in the eight months between his debut and this weekend's Wallabies match, he travelled with the British & Irish Lions on their tour of Australia.

It's been a whirlwind few months for the 20-year-old back-rower, but he's trying to park the noise.

On Saturday, Pollock was one of six Lions on England's bench. In the 52nd minute, Steve Borthwick turned to five of them to bring some fire to England's performance.

Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart stood alongside Pollock waiting to come on -- the sight of the quintet limbering up was greeted by a huge roar.

Just seven minutes later, he picked up a knock-down from the outstanding Tom Roebuck and danced through the Australia defence to score.

"I got the ball and then I kind of obviously saw the try line and thought, 's---, I'm in here,'" Pollock said.

Henry Pollock's try broke the game open for England against Australia. Getty

"Then I got tap-tackled and I was thinking, I hope there's no one close behind me. The wet weather kind of helped and kind of dragged myself over and yeah, cool moment. Credit to Fordy [George Ford] and [Tom Roebuck] Buck for getting in the air and that kick was great.

"We talked all week about where you are on that pitch when that kick goes up and lucky enough I was in the right place."

That makes it three tries in just two appearances for England. Pollock would finish the match in the sin-bin, shown a yellow card in the penultimate play of the match, but it had no effect on the final result.

When asked about the cheer and adoration he received when he came off the bench and then scored, Pollock said: "I guess it comes with playing and comes with what I bring, I guess. I don't think too much into it, but we're always kind of playing to get the fans on our side and get the crowd on our side and we definitely did that tonight."

As he waited post-match to speak to the media, Pollock was catching up with messages on his phone, and also re-watching a clip of the scuffle at the end of the match. He was checking to see if his brother, who lives in Hong Kong, had woken up to watch his performance.

"I told him I was like 'second half, buddy. Set your alarm for that,'" Pollock said.

And all that with his new-look haircut, with bleached hair.

"Yeah, just thought it would be different. I just saw [Chelsea player] Garnacho was dyeing his hair ages ago, so I thought, yeah, f--- it, why not? [He is] a good player, always liked him. Just thought I'd change it up and it was alright."

Up next for England is Fiji, and Pollock is hoping to keep his place in the side. He was part of England's "bomb squad" against the Wallabies but the competition is such that he is not taking anything for granted.

"We had an amazing summer and coming back into this environment, it's different and I'm loving the new challenges," he said.

"We've got a great group and a great coaching staff around us and we're all just trying to be better. We've got an amazing depth in the back row with Peps [Guy Pepper], [Tom] Curry, Unders [Sam Underhill], Riggsy [Ben Earl] who obviously got a man of the match today.

"So it's a competitive place to be in, that's where you want to be. You want to be competitive, you want to be competing with some of the best in the world and we're definitely doing that. So I'm enjoying my rugby and I can probably speak on behalf of all the boys. We're just enjoying competing with each other every day and just training. It's just fun."