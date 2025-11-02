England vs Fiji: Teen star Noah Caluori to wait on England debut

Open Extended Reactions

Youngster Noah Calouri has been missed out on Steve Borthwick's squad to face Fiji. Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

Noah Caluori will have to wait for his England debut after he was left out of the squad for the match with Fiji next weekend.

The young Saracens winger is set to be named in the England "A" squad for their matches with New Zealand XV and Spain.

Steve Borthwick confirmed the 36-man squad for Saturday's Test against Fiji on Sunday evening and it showed two changes. Caluori and Bath centre Max Ojomoh have been left out, with Bath prop Beno Obano and Northampton Saints lock Tom Lockett called in.

Elsewhere, there's a welcome boost for England with Freddie Steward included. The fullback started against the Wallabies but was forced off late with what looked to be a hand injury. A source has told ESPN he's set to sit out training on Monday, but England are confident he'll be fit to face Fiji as they look to back up their 25-7 victory over Australia with another win.

For Caluori, 19, this is to be expected. He's had just two Gallagher Prem starts for Saracens and though his form has been exceptional -- including a five-try haul against Sale -- he's been introduced steadily into the England fold.

He was named in their pre-autumn training camp in a development role, and was then one of 36 called up ahead of the Australia match. His astonishing aerial ability saw England use him as practise for contesting high balls as he replicated Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in training and he'll now continue his autumn for the time being with the "A" squad.

England "A" face a New Zealand XV side on November 8 in Bath, and then play Spain in Valladolid on November 15.