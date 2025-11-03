Saracens' Noah Caluori, 19, in England 'A' squad for New Zealand clash

Open Extended Reactions

Saracens teenager Noah Caluori has been named in the England "A" squad for their match with New Zealand XV in Bath on Saturday.

Caluori, 19, was part of the England squad ahead of their Test with Australia, but was left out of the group for Fiji. As ESPN reported on Sunday, this was with a view to including him in the England "A" squad as they prepare to face a New Zealand XV in Bath on Saturday, and then play Spain in Valladolid.

Caluori has shot to prominence this season after his five-try haul against Sale for Saracens. He has just two Gallagher Prem starts to his name, but his potential has caught the eye of England coach Steve Borthwick who has had him in and around the camp this autumn.

But he's now given an opportunity to impress for the England "A" side, with the 30-man squad including seven capped players. They are Charlie Atkinson, Jamie Blamire, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Max Ojomoh, Tom Pearson, Ethan Roots and Adam Radwan.

Noah Caluori is set to play for England 'A' on Saturday. David Rogers/Getty Images

The group includes several players from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship winners Afolabi Fosogbon, Angus Hall, Nathan Michelow, Vilikesa Sela and Olamide Sodeke.

"We have assembled a dynamic young group of players aiming to excel whilst wearing the rose. I'd like to congratulate all selected players and staff involved," England Men's A head coach and head of men's player pathways, Mark Mapletoft said.

"Ten players that represented the England A side last season progressed to make their senior debuts -- these fixtures matter for the future of English Rugby.

"As evidenced in this week's squad announcements, our connection from the age-grade and senior set-up is stronger than ever and we're determined to continue that work over the forthcoming weeks."

- England's Henry Pollock staying grounded as hype grows

- Week 1 overreaction: England clean sweep? Australia need new fly-half?