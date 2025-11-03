England vs. Fiji: How to watch, kick off time, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

England return to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, taking on Fiji in their second Test of the autumn.

The hosts got off to a strong start last week with a 25-7 win over the Wallabies but Twickenham was flat at times with a lack of exciting rugby from both sides.

Fans will hope both England and Fiji turn on the razzle-dazzle this weekend, with tight clashes the last two times the sides have played.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is England vs. Fiji?

The match will kick off at 5.40 p.m. GMT on Saturday Nov. 8. at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. That will be 5.40 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 9 in Suva (FJT).

Where will the match be broadcast?

England vs. Fiji will be televised on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK. The match will also be broadcasted on BBC Radio 5Live. ESPN UK will also have the latest news around the match.

Last time out:

The last time these two side met at Twickenham, it was Fiji who earned a historic victory, beating England 30-22 for their first-ever win at the venue.

That was on the eve of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and while England got revenge at the tournament -- with a 3024 win in the quarterfinals -- Steve Borthwick's side will be looking to stamp their authority on home soil once again on Saturday.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.