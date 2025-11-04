Ireland vs. Japan: How to watch, kick off time, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

Off the back of a trip to Chicago which ended in defeat to New Zealand last week, Ireland are back in Dublin looking to return to winning ways against Japan.

The Aviva Stadium is of course a fortress for Ireland, and the home fans will be hoping for a statement performance from their side following last week's loss.

Tougher tests will come for Ireland in the form of Australia and South Africa, but they need a big win on Saturday to kick-start their autumn series.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Ireland return to Dublin this weekend to take on Japan. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

When is Ireland vs. Japan?

Ireland will host Japan at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 12.40 p.m. GMT. That is 9.40 p.m. in Tokyo (JST).

Where will the match be broadcast?

The match will be shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK and RTÉ 2 in Ireland. espn.co.uk will also have the latest news and reaction from the match.

What is at stake?

Ireland are in a period of minor transition, and while there's not pressure as such, a good win with a slick performance will do them wonders this weekend. There are still a few key questions around key positions for Andy Farrell's side, and players can put their hands up ahead of the Six Nations over the coming weeks.

Japan will be desperate to put last week's 61-7 thumping at the hands of South Africa behind them. It's hard to read too much into results against the bigger nations for Eddie Jones' side, but the veteran coach will want more from his players this week as they build towards the 2027 World Cup.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.