Scotland vs. New Zealand: How to watch, kick off time, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland's toughest challenge of the autumn comes on Saturday when New Zealand arrive at Murrayfield.

The hosts have never beaten the All Blacks, but many see this weekend's clash as the best chance in a long time for the elusive victory.

New Zealand are coming off a 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago, while Scotland cruised in their first match of the autumn with an 86-0 victory after the United States.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's match.

Scotland haven't played New Zealand since 2022 David Rogers/Getty Images

What time is Scotland vs. New Zealand?

Scotland will face New Zealand at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at 3.10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8. That will be 4.10 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 9 in Auckland.

Where will the match be broadcast?

The match will be televised on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK and on Sky Sports in New Zealand.

What is at stake?

The clash is shaping as a crucial one for both sides.

Scotland would have taken little away from last week's 85-0 thrashing of the United States, but it did give the squad a chance to get together ahead of taking on the All Blacks.

This will be by far the biggest test Gregor Townsend's side face this autumn, with Argentina and Tonga to follow. So it's crucial they produce a convincing performance. Scotland have been desperate to knock over a big name for some time, and Saturday provides a great opportunity to do so. They are also still searching for their first ever win over the All Blacks.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will want to build on last week's win over Ireland. After a mixed Rugby Championship campaign -- with defeats to South Africa and Argentina -- All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will want to end the year as they bid for their first home nations grand slam since 2010.

Team news:

Team news will be displayed here once announced.