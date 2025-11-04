Italy vs. Australia: How to watch, kick off time, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

The Autumn Nations series continues with Australia travelling to Italy to take on the Azzuri in Udine, northern Italy.

After a more than disappointing loss to England in London a week ago, the pressure is on Joe Schmidt and his Wallabies to turn their tour around with more than pride on the line when they hit the deck on Sunday morning (AEDT).

World Rugby rankings are on the line each week through the tour and with a top six place the only way to guarantee avoiding the best five nations in their pool at the 2027 World Cup, the Wallabies will need to get a win in Italy.

Read on for everything you need to know for the clash:

Australia's Jake Gordon takes a breather during the loss to England at Twickenham, November 1, 2025 Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

When is Italy vs. Australia?

Australia will take on Italy at Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy at 4:40am Sunday, Nov. 9 AEDT, or 6:40pm local time.

Where will the match be broadcast?

The match will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia, Sky Sport in New Zealand and SuperSport in South Africa. espn.com.au will also have the latest news and reaction from the match.

What is at stake?

A top six position on the World Rankings table is a must for the Wallabies to avoid facing any of the world's best including New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland or France in the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Wins in Italy and later on their end-of-year tour are the only way to ensure they climb from their current seventh position on the table.

Meanwhile, Italy will be desperate to replicate their shock victory over the Aussies in 2022 in what was the catalyst for the eventual sacking of then Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. The Azzuri are currently unearthing a golden generation of talent with Ange Capuozzo an out and out star on the global stage, while Louis Lynagh -- brother of Wallabies' Tom Lynagh -- is also enjoying a rise through the Italy rugby ranks. This match presents the perfect opportunity for Italy to continue to build their case on the world stage.

Team news:

Azzuri: TBC

Wallabies: TBC