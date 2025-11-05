Scotland vs. New Zealand: Jordie Barrett ruled out for remainder of tour

Open Extended Reactions

Jordie Barrett will miss the rest of the All Blacks' northern tour. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The All Blacks have suffered a huge blow with Jordie Barrett ruled out of the rest of the autumn internationals with the injury he suffered in New Zealand's win over Ireland in Chicago on Saturday.

It has also been announced captain Scott Barrett will miss Saturday's Test against Scotland with a laceration to his leg, also suffered in Chicago.

Jordie Barrett, 28, was forced off in the 13th minute of New Zealand's eventual 26-13 win having sustained what the All Blacks have called a "high ankle injury" and "minor knee injury."

"Barrett will return to New Zealand on Wednesday to begin his rehabilitation under the Hurricanes medical team," a New Zealand Rugby statement said.

With Jordie Barrett sidelined, Leicester Fainga'anuku is likely to join Quinn Tupaea in midfield. And Ardie Savea would be favourite to captain the All Blacks in Scott Barrett's place.

New Zealand got their autumn programme off to a good start in Chicago with that comfortable victory over Ireland and now face Scotland on Nov. 8, England on Nov. 15, and Wales on Nov. 22.