Scotland vs. New Zealand: Townsend opts for Steyn over Van der Merwe

Gregor Townsend has opted for Kyle Steyn over Duhan van der Merwe as Jamie Ritchie and Zander Fagerson both miss out on Scotland's 23 for the clash with New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Van der Merwe, Scotland's joint-record try scorer, touched down twice a week ago, in Scotland's 85-0 win over United States but Townsend has opted for Steyn to start on the wing, alongside regular back three members Darcy Graham and Blair Kinghorn.

Prop Fagerson was in a well-documented battle to be to be fit after being sidelined by injury since early April, but there are no injury issues surrounding former captain Ritchie and Van der Merwe.

Kyle Steyn is selected for Scotland in place of Duhan van der Merwe against New Zealand. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh prop D'Arcy Rae will start at tighthead in Fagerson's absence and versatile Glasgow forward Gregor Brown, whose most recent starts for Scotland have come in the second row, will line up at blindside flanker in place of Perpignan flanker Ritchie.

Rory Hutchinson of Northampton will make a rare start at centre, with Huw Jones sidelined until the new year.

Forwards Elliot Millar Mills and Rory Darge have been passed fit after their recent injury issues to be included among the substitutes as the Scots bid to pull off their first ever win over the All Blacks.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been forced to make a handful of changes due to injury following a brutal contest in the 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago last Saturday.

Captain Scott Barrett and brother Jordie Barrett were both forced off in the first half and are unavailable for the trip to the Scottish capital.

That sees Ardie Savea named as captain, with Josh Lord starting in the second row alongside player of the match in Chicago Fabian Holland, while Leicester Fainga'anaku joins Quinn Tupaea in the centres.

Teams for Scotland vs. New Zealand

Scotland: 15. Blair Kinghorn, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Rory Hutchinson, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Kyle Steyn, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Darcy Rae, 4. Scott Cummings, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Gregor Brown, 7. Matt Fagerson, 8. Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Marshall Sykes, 20. Rory Darge, 21. Josh Bayliss, 22. Jamie Dobie, 23. Tom Jordan.

New Zealand: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Leroy Carter, 13. Leicester Fainga'anaku, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Cam Roigard; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Peter Lakai.

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Sam Darry, 20. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Damian McKenzie.