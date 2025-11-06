World Rugby ranking permutations W2: Battle for sixth spot continues

Christy Doran calls on World Rugby to look into an independent broadcast operations to avoid home ground bias in replays. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Rugby World Cup 2027 is now under two years away, with the tournament's draw set to take place in Sydney early next month.

The top five seeds -- currently South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, England, and France -- are all but set in stone, with only some truly unexpected results capable of creating major change.

But beneath that, the battle for sixth spot is really heating up.

As it stands, just 2.66 points separates Argentina [6th], Australia [7th], Scotland [8th] and Fiji, with each nation still capable of claiming the final seeding in the top pot ahead of December's draw.

While tournament hosts Australia will be placed into Pool A no matter where they finish on the rankings, the Wallabies will be desperate to finish out the year as high as possible. But a top six seeding for Argentina and Scotland could be particularly important, and see them potentially earn a theoretically easier Round of 16 game based on the quirks of the new expanded draw, which we have explained here.

So what is the lay of the land ahead of week 2 of the Autumn Nations Series?

ARGENTINA, 6th [83.82]

Vs. Wales, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

If Argentina beat Wales by more than 15 points this weekend, the Pumas would gain 0.48 rankings points and improve to 84.40. If the margin is 15 points or fewer, Argentina would improve only by a further 0.32 points to 84.14.

With a win, the Pumas will stay ahead of Australia in sixth regardless of what happens in Udine this weekend.

If Argentina were to lose, however, they would leave open the opportunity for the Wallabies to sneak past them into sixth. A loss to Wales by 15 or fewer would see the Pumas drop 1.68 points to 82.14. While extremely unlikely given Wales' recent form, a margin of more than 15 would result in Argentina slipping 2.52 points, which would put them at risk of dropping to ninth place on the World Rugby rankings.

Best possible ranking after W2: Sixth [win over Argentina 16+]

Worst possible ranking after W2: Ninth [Loss to Wales 16+; wins for Australia, Scotland and Fiji]

AUSTRALIA, 7TH [82.90]

vs. Italy, Bluenergy Stadium, Udine

The Wallabies' loss to England at Twickenham last weekend while damaging on the field, did not affect Australia too badly off it, even with the 18-point margin. They dropped 0.50 points following that 25-7 defeat, but still remained in seventh.

If Australia defeat Italy by a margin of 15 points or fewer in Udine this weekend the Wallabies will improve 0.79 points to 83.69. That would be good enough to jump into sixth if Wales were to upset the Pumas, while a victory of more than 15 points would see Australia climb 1.18 points higher.

But a win for the Wallabies in Italy is no fait-accompli, with Australia suffering their first ever defeat by the Europeans on their last visit in 2022. If the Wallabies were to lose by 15 or fewer points this weekend, they would drop 1.21 points to 81.69. The slide will be worse if the Italians run up a margin of greater than 15 points, such a result seeing Australia drop to 1.82 to 81.08.

That would leave them vulnerable to a slide to ninth, if Scotland can topple the All Blacks for the first time in their history.

Best possible finish after W2: Sixth [Win vs. Italy 16+; loss for Argentina vs. Wales]

Worst possible ranking after W2: Ninth [Loss to Italy 16+; Scotland loss to New Zealand by 15 or less or win]

Hunter Paisami and the Wallabies are back in Italy this weekend for the first time since their 2022 defeat Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

SCOTLAND, 8TH [81.57]

vs. New Zealand, Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Scotland warmed up for their Autumn Nations Series campaign proper with a glorified training run against the United States, a match they won 85-0. That however is probably not the preparation you want when the All Blacks, whom Scotland have never beaten, lie in wait.

If Gregor Townsend's side can knock off New Zealand for the first time, they will jump 1.64 points to 83.21. If they were to do the unthinkable and defeat the All Blacks by more than 15 points, they would climb 2.46 to 84.03.

A loss this weekend will deal Scotland's hopes of jumping into the top six a blow, with a defeat by 15 or fewer seeing them drop 0.36 to 81.21. If the All Blacks run up a score greater than 15 at Murrayfield, then Scotland will sink further to 81.03.

Best possible finish after W2: Sixth [if Wales beat Argentina; Australia lose to Italy]

Worst possible position after W2: Ninth [loss to New Zealand; wins for Argentina, Australia and Fiji]

FIJI, 9TH [81.16]

vs. England, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London

Fiji face a much tougher ask to climb three positions to sixth, particularly with only two Autumn Nations Tests to come, against England and France to boot.

The Fijians begin their November campaign at Twickenham this weekend where a win would catapult them 1.99 points to 83.15. While highly unlikely, Fiji would climb 2.98 points to 84.15 if they were to beat Steve Borthwick's side by more than 15.

Best possible ranking after W2: Sixth [Defeat England 16 or more; losses for Argentina, Australia and Scotland]

Worst possible ranking after W2: Ninth