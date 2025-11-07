Wales vs. Argentina: Louis Rees-Zammit returns to Wales fold after two-year absence

Open Extended Reactions

Louis Rees-Zammit has been named among the Wales replacements for his international return against Argentina.

Rees-Zammit has not played for Wales since October 2023 -- their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina -- after spending 18 months in American Football's NFL at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 24-year-old winger returned to rugby at Bristol in August but has been dealing with a toe injury sustained last month ahead of Wales' Autumn Nations Series opener.

Louis Rees-Zammit is due to make his first appearance for Wales in two years against Argentina. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

New head coach Steve Tandy has kept the same back-three -- Blair Murray, Tom Rogers and Josh Adams -- from Wales' summer win over Japan in Kobe, which ended their record run of 18 successive Test defeats.

Jac Morgan captains the side at openside flanker, while fellow British and Irish Lion Tomos Williams starts at scrum-half, with Dan Edwards set to earn his fourth cap at fly-half.

Leicester Tigers' Olly Cracknell is in line for his Wales debut after the back row forward was named as a replacement at Principality Stadium.

On naming his first Wales squad, Tandy said: "It's a real privilege to announce my first match day 23 for Wales.

"I just want to see that 23 really go out there and express themselves on Sunday and enjoy every moment of representing the country in such a unique and special jersey."

Wales team vs. Argentina

15. Blair Murray, 14. Tom Rogers, 13. Max Llewellyn, 12. Ben Thomas, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Edwards, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Dewi Lake, 3. Keiron Assiratti, 4. Dafydd Jenkins, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Alex Mann, 7. Jac Morgan (c), 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16. Liam Belcher, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Archie Griffin, 19. Freddie Thomas, 20. Olly Cracknell, 21. Kieron Hardy, 22. Jarrod Evans, 23. Louis Rees-Zammit