Autumn internationals: Wales' Jac Morgan ruled out with dislocated shoulder

Take a look at the numbers behind Argentina's 52-28 win over Wales. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Wales captain Jac Morgan will miss the rest of the autumn internationals after suffering a dislocated shoulder in their defeat to Argentina on Sunday.

Morgan, who was capped twice by the British & Irish Lions in the summer, suffered the injury as he scored a try in the second half of a match Wales went on to lose 52-28.

It was Wales' first match under new coach Steve Tandy, with Morgan captain, but he will now sit out their next three Tests against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

"It's not looking good for Jac," Tandy said. "It is a massive blow. He's a world-class player, he's huge for us and we know how much he loves playing for Wales and how he leads the team.

Jac Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder in Wales' defeat on Sunday. David Rogers/Getty Images

"I've seen him in the changing rooms, he's devastated. Ultimately, it's just about Jac now recovering."

Up until the 55th minute when Morgan was forced off, he'd put in an immense shift.

- Wales vs. Argentina: Steve Tandy era begins with record defeat

- England's Ellis Genge: Bring on All Blacks 'battle of attrition'

- Rugby League Ashes: Rampant Australia secure series whitewash

"Jac was outstanding and the try he scored was unbelievable from that distance," Tandy said. "It's a blow. Not only just the player, but the man. With this group, we spoke about having tough moments in this journey."

Wales will now assess who to call up in Morgan's place.

"We'll definitely call someone up and will discuss that after assessing things in the next 24 hours," Tandy said.

"We've got some really good players. Tommy [Reffell] is an outstanding international, playing well for Leicester while Harri Deaves has been unbelievable for the Ospreys for a consistent period. So we've got options."