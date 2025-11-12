Five classic England-New Zealand Tests - from thrilling draws to late drama

Open Extended Reactions

There is something special for England fans when New Zealand roll into town. "A lot of teams sit back in awe of the All Blacks and their incredible history and their incredible players," England hooker Jamie George said last weekend.

England can't afford to do that this weekend when the two proud rugby nations meet for a 47th time.

The All Blacks boast a far superior record over their northern rivals with 36 wins and just eight defeats as well as two draws -- their last defeat to England came in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal; the last in Twickenham was in 2012.

"It's easy to do... I've done that in the past," George added. "We've also got to be very aware that we're back here at Allianz Stadium. We're very proud of playing here and we are going to do everything we can to win."

Ahead of Sunday's clash, ESPN takes a look at some of the best Tests the two have shared... games in which neither side sat back.

2022: England 25-25 New Zealand - Autumn international, Twickenham

England score three tries inside 10 minutes to rescue a draw against New Zealand in 2022. David Rogers/Getty Images

This one is less of a memorable game and more an unforgettable ending. One of just two draws in 120 years of competition, it looked for the majority of this match as if the hosts were heading for a beating.

New Zealand were 25-6 up with just 10 minutes to play, and Twickenham was in near silence, staring at what would have been England's sixth defeat in nine matches.

But everything changed when Beauden Barrett was sent to the sin bin with eight minutes remaining. England got a whiff of hope and made the All Blacks pay.

Will Stuart scored England's first try on 72 minutes, with Marcus Smith's conversion attempt going wide. Freddie Steward then made England believe with a try in the 75th minute, which Smith converted.

Then, with 80 minutes up, Stuart scored again and Smith converted to level things up. While it was ultimately too little too late, fans were treated to a pulsating 10 minutes of action.

2019: England 19-7 New Zealand - Rugby World Cup, Yokohama

England's arrow formation in response to the haka became a defining image of their 2019 World Cup semifinal Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Arguably England's best win over the All Blacks and the best of Eddie Jones' tenure as coach. The match was set up perfectly for New Zealand to advance. The ultra-successful Steve Hansen era was drawing to a close and a third-straight World Cup final beckoned.

But Jones and co. built a game plan that they executed to perfection.

It started with the now infamous response to the haka, the arrow shape led by the grinning Owen Farrell. From then on, England were disruptive and unsettled their usually level-headed opponents, with Manu Tuilagi scoring after two minutes. George Ford slotted home four of five penalties to leave New Zealand reeling. England's discipline was remarkable, too, as New Zealand did not score a single penalty.

England would advance and fall short in the final against South Africa, but the semifinal will be remembered by England fans for a long time.

2012: England 38-21 New Zealand - Autumn international, Twickenham

Chris Ashton scored to put England on track for a famous victory. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Still England's biggest win in the rivalry, the 38 points scored that December evening is the most they have ever scored against the All Blacks. It was also a New Zealand outfit laden with 2011 World Cup winners and players who would go on to be legends in the black jersey.

Unbeaten in 20 Tests, the visitors arrived at Twickenham no doubt expecting to extend that run. However, they quickly came unstuck. The boot of Owen Farrell put the hosts 15-0 ahead, before two All Black tries brought them back to within one point.

However, England produced one of their greatest performances to rally, taking the game to the tourists. Tries from Brad Barritt, Chris Ashton and Manu Tuilagi -- who was a standout on the day -- secured England a famous victory.

2003: New Zealand 13-15 England - England southern hemisphere tour, Wellington

Jonny Wilkinson kicked England to victory months before his famous 2003 World Cup winning drop goal Phil Walter/Getty Images

A win that made the world sit up and take notice of an England side that would go on to win the 2003 World Cup. The victory was England's first on New Zealand soil in three decades and just their second ever at the time.

While they didn't score a try (all points coming from the boot of Jonny Wilkinson) and Neil Beck and Lawrence Dallaglio spent time in the sin bin, England were at their gritty, ruthless and determined best in Wellington.

Bigger and better prizes followed shortly after, but any victory in New Zealand is one to be savoured.

1995: New Zealand 45-29 England: Rugby World Cup, Cape Town

Jonah Lomu stormed over England defender Mike Catt on his way to the famous try at Newlands VINCENT AMALVY/AFP via Getty Images

A match that will forever be remembered as the Jonah Lomu game. The legendary winger ran in four tries, tormenting England defenders at Newlands.

At just 20 years old with two Test caps before the tournament, it wasn't long before Lomu announced himself on the world stage.

His signature try, when he ran over England's Mike Catt, is the stuff of rugby folklore. England captain Will Carling said after the match: "He is a freak and the sooner he goes away the better."

While his career was disrupted and cut short by illness, Lomu provided many more iconic moments and holds a special place in the England-New Zealand rivalry.