England vs. New Zealand: How to watch, kick-off time, team news

The numbers behind the latest round of international Rugby in the Autumn Nations Series. (1:00)

Who came out on top in this week's Autumn Nations Series? (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

If there was one game that Steve Borthwick would have circled this autumn as the clash that will act as a proper litmus test of his side's ability, this weekend's clash with New Zealand is undoubtedly it.

England have been perfect so far this month with a pair of wins over Australia and Fiji. If they can see off the All Blacks in Twickenham then a dream four-from-four will be on the cards with only Argentina left to play, capping a near perfect 2025 that has seen them lose just one game so far.

However, the All Blacks will be a formidable force. They too are perfect so far this autumn with wins over Ireland and Scotland, albeit they could only edge their way to victory in a classic at Murrayfield.

Can England take down New Zealand on home soil?

Here's everything you need to know.

- Overreactions: England to beat All Blacks? Wales set for miserable autumn?

- Hamilton: Fiji test leaves England ready for All Blacks

- England's Ellis Genge: Bring on All Blacks 'battle of attrition'

When is England vs. New Zealand?

The match will kick off at 3.10 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 15. at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. That will be 4.10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9 in New Zealand (NZDT).

Where will the match be broadcast?

England vs. New Zealand will be televised on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK. The match will also be broadcasted on BBC Radio 5Live.

ESPN UK will run a live blog during the game, as well as providing extensive news and feature coverage.

When was the last time England beat the All Blacks?

New Zealand have won their last three Tests against England. The last time they failed to win was when the two sides drew in a 2022 clash at Twickenham, while England won the Test before that at the at the semifinal stage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

That was only England's second win over the All Blacks in the past 13 years, with their previous win coming in 2012 at Twickenham.

Team news:

play 1:34 Did England's bench step up to save them against Fiji? ESPN's Tom Hamilton reacts to England's 38-18 victory over Fiji at Twickenham in the Autumn Nations Series.

Please note, starting XVs will appear here when they are announced this week.

England are sweating on the fitness of Tommy Freeman and Ollie Chessum after the British and Irish Lions duo emerged as doubts for the game.

Both players sustained injuries against Fiji, forcing them to miss Monday's practice session and placing uncertainty over their ability to train this week.

Freeman was replaced in the 67th minute of England's ninth successive Test win because of a hamstring strain, resulting in Henry Arundell's try-scoring cameo off the bench.

Chessum was also unable to finish the match due to a foot problem and the second row was seen using crutches at the squad's Surrey base on Monday.

Head coach Steve Borthwick therefore faces the prospect of losing two certain starters for the visit of the All Blacks to Allianz Stadium in the main event of the autumn's four fixtures.