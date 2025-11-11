Wales vs. Japan: How to watch, kick-off time, team news

The numbers behind the latest round of international Rugby in the Autumn Nations Series. (1:00)

The Steve Tandy era is underway and already Wales are hoping to snap a losing streak, after falling to a record 52-28 defeat by Argentina at Principality Stadium.

Wales now face Japan in Week 2, in what is a vitally important fixture with World Cup seedings at stake.

Wales sit 12th in the world rankings as things stand, just .22 points ahead of Japan in 13th, after winning only one of their last 20 matches.

Teams 7-12 in the world rankings will be in the second band of teams for the World Cup draw, which will take place on Dec. 3.

Should Wales draw to Japan, the Cherry Blossoms would overtake Tandy's men, which would put Wales into the third band and mean they would be drawn against two of the top 12 teams in the world in the group stage.

So, to put it mildly, this is the most important rendition of Wales vs. Japan there has ever been.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs. Japan?

The match will kick off at 5.40 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Where will the match be broadcast?

Wales vs. Japan will be televised on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK. The match will also be available on BBC Radio Wales Extra.

When was the last time Wales and Japan met?

The two sides are familiar with each other, having played in a two-Test series in the summer.

Japan won the first Test 24-19 in Fukuoka, but Wales bounced back to end their 18-match losing streak, which dated back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with a 31-22 win in Kobe.

Team news:

Please note, starting XVs will appear here when they are announced this week.

Things could not have gone much worse in Tandy's first game in Cardiff, with Wales subjected to a record defeat and captain Jac Morgan dislocating his shoulder in the act of scoring their third try.

He is now out of the rest of the Autumn for Wales in a massive blow for Tandy and Wales.

Wales have called up uncapped forward Harri Deaves, who will now be in line to make his first cap.

Fellow back row Aaron Wainwright was also injured against Argentina, suffering with cramp, though he is expected to be fit to return to action.