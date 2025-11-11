Ireland vs. Australia: How to watch, kick-off time, team news

The numbers behind the latest round of international Rugby in the Autumn Nations Series. (1:00)

Ireland returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat Japan in Dublin and now they look to take Australia down.

Andy Farrell's side were beaten 26-13 by New Zealand in Chicago in week one of their Autumn campaign and he will be desperate for them to end the series strongly, with the Wallabies and then world champions South Africa coming to Dublin in the next fortnight.

Australia are reeling from a 26-19 defeat to Italy, a team they have not beaten since 2018, which followed a 25-7 loss to England at Twickenham.

It has been a far from perfect start to the autumn for either side, which should make for compelling viewing at the Aviva Stadium. Here's everything you need to know.

When is Ireland v Australia?

The match will kick off at 8.10 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Aviva Stadium. That will be at 6.10am in Australia (AEST).

Where will the match be broadcast?

Ireland vs. Australia will be televised on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK. The match will also be available on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.

When was the last time Ireland and Australia met?

While many of the Ireland team were down under as part of the Lions squad that won 2-1 in Australia, the two sides met as Ireland and Australia last November.

It was a tightly-fought, gritty affair, as so many of the matches between these two sides are, with Ireland winning 22-19.

Australia's last win came back in 2018 in Brisbane, while the last time the winning margin was more than 10 points was back in 2013.

Team news:

Ireland confirmed that Mack Hansen has been called back into the squad after missing the first two matches with injury, while uncapped second row Darragh Murphy has also been called into the squad.

Jamie Osborne is out for the remainder of the Autumn with a shoulder injury, while it remains to be seen whether Stuart McCloskey has recovered from his groin injury sustained against New Zealand.