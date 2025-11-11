England rugby team news: Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman to miss New Zealand clash

ESPN's Tom Hamilton reacts to England's 38-18 victory over Fiji at Twickenham in the Autumn Nations Series. (1:34)

Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman have been ruled out of England's clash against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday.

Chessum was unable to finish England's 38-18 win over Fiji on Saturday with a foot injury and will be replaced at lock by Alex Coles, who will line up alongside captain Maro Itoje.

Freeman, who started at centre in England's opening autumn game against Australia, has been sidelined with a hamstring strain he sustained last week.

Tom Roebuck returns to the side on the right wing with Ollie Lawrence and Fraser Dingwall starting in the midfield with Freddie Steward at fullback.

Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman will not play a part against the All Blacks this weekend. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The injuries mean England will be without two of their British and Irish Lions starters for the clash against New Zealand, which will be their toughest of the Autumn Nations Series.

In the front row, hooker Jamie George comes in to start alongside Fin Baxter and Joe Heyes, with coach Steve Borthwick opting to drop Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie to the bench in a bid to finish strong against the All Blacks.

The back-row sees Ben Earl start at No. 8, with Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill either side of him at the back of the scrum.

In the backs, Alex Mitchell starts at scum-half with George Ford returning at fly-half, replacing Fin Smith who started against Fiji but drops out of the side completely this week.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso keeps his spot at left wing alongside Steward and Freeman in the back three.

"I'm pleased with the progress we are making," Borthwick said.

"Without doubt, New Zealand are one of the best teams in the world and facing them is always a special challenge." "Playing in front of a packed-out Allianz Stadium means a huge amount to the players. The support we've had throughout this series has been outstanding, and we want it loud again on Saturday."

Borthwick has named a strong bench with Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Curry and Henry Pollock all in line to be unleashed in the second half, while Marcus Smith has been named on the No. 23 jersey.