Emma Raducanu shows off lineout skills on England training visit

The numbers behind the latest round of international Rugby in the Autumn Nations Series. (1:00)

Who came out on top in this week's Autumn Nations Series? (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu played a guest role in England training on Tuesday as Steve Borthwick's squad continued preparations for their blockbuster autumn showdown with New Zealand.

The British tennis star, who won the US Open in 2021, visited England's training base in Surrey where she gave advice on how to deal with pressure ahead of Saturday's clash at Allianz Stadium.

Emma Raducanu tried her hand at a rugby lineup when she visited England training on Tuesday. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"Emma watched training today and then we did a few bits after," rookie prop Fin Baxter said.

"She did a bit of kicking with Marcus [Smith]. Maro [Itoje] was chatting to her and we were all drifting off, letting two big dogs of their sports talk.

"Then it was, 'Fin, Will [Stuart], come on, Emma wants to do a lineout with you'. So we did the lineout. She was very good -- and caught the ball.

- England vs. New Zealand: How to watch, kick-off time, team news

- Overreactions: England to beat All Blacks? Wales set for miserable autumn?

- Hamilton: Fiji test leaves England ready for All Blacks

- England's Ellis Genge: Bring on All Blacks 'battle of attrition'

"Afterwards I was like 'Hi Emma, I'm Fin by the way'. It was a weird way to meet her for the first time. But it was cool to have her in.

"The amount of pressure that she has to go under because of how successful she is is definitely something we can learn from."