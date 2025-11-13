England vs. New Zealand: Captain Scott Barrett returns for All Blacks

ESPN's Tom Hamilton reacts to England's 38-18 victory over Fiji at Twickenham in the Autumn Nations Series. (1:34)

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has recovered from a leg wound in time to face England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Barrett needed 12 stitches to repair the cut sustained in the victory over Ireland in Chicago on Nov. 1 and was absent for last weekend's 25-17 win against Scotland.

The 87-cap veteran second-row came through a crucial training session on Tuesday and will take charge of grand slam-chasing New Zealand, with openside Ardie Savea dropping to vice captain and starting in the back-row alongside Peter Lakai and Simon Parker.

Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell start in the front-row.

Super-sub Damian McKenzie continues on the bench despite producing the late try that nudged the All Blacks over the line at Murrayfield, with Beauden Barrett starting at fly-half. Com Roigard keeps his spot at scrum-half.

Scott Barrett (L) was injured against Ireland. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Leicester Fainga'anuku moves to the left wing after Caleb Clarke was ruled out of the Hillary Shield showdown because of concussion. Billy Proctor takes his spot in the midfield alongside Quinn Tupaea.

Five of the last seven games between the All Blacks and England have been decided by three points or less.

"Twickenham is one of the iconic venues in world rugby and there is nothing quite like hearing 80,000 fans singing 'Swing Low' to get the adrenaline pumping," head coach Scott Robertson said.

"Recent games against England have been incredibly close-fought and both teams are coming off a run of wins, so we are expecting an epic clash."

New Zealand XV vs. England:

New Zealand: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie.