England vs. New Zealand: Which players would make a combined XV?

England will be out for revenge against New Zealand on Saturday, having blown a golden opportunity to beat the All Blacks in Twickenham last year.

Both sides are at an interesting point in terms of their development ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with a host of players vying to cement a spot in their respective starting XV's.

But who would make a combined team from the two rugby powerhouses?

1. Ellis Genge

Genge has had an outstanding 12-18 months, having earned a spot on the British and Irish Lions tour and has become a true leader in this England side as well.

While he has been making an impact off the bench so far this autumn, he is in the conversation when it comes to the best props in the world right now.

2. Codie Taylor

In a pack that has been chopped and changed a lot in recent times, Taylor has been a mainstay in the All Blacks scrum for a long time now.

He is consistent, reliable and loves to pop up with a try every now and then too.

3. Will Stuart

Another of England's Lions, Stuart is integral for England right now. However, as recently as England's tour of New Zealand last year, his spot was under pressure.

Fast forward 12 months, he is a force to be reckoned with.

4. Maro Itoje

Itoje would be one of first names picked on any side in world rugby.

A fearless competitor who commands respect on and off the pitch, he's a monster at the breakdown and the ability to keep a cool head on his shoulders when all around him are manic will be key on Saturday.

5. Scott Barrett

Barrett will no doubt want to make an impact having missed last week's narrow escape against Scotland with a leg injury.

Like Itoje, he's a leader who lets his actions do the talking and is a true force on the field.

6. Tom Curry

Curry has come off the bench in England's games against Australia and Fiji as part of Steve Borthwick's attempts to replicate South Africa's "bomb squad" and the impact the Sale Sharks back row has had is profound.

If he starts or comes on in the second half, he is a key cog in England's machine.

7. Ardie Savea

One of the best in the world, Savea, like Itoje, would likely march into any team in the world. A physical force who carries an air of invincibility about him, he loves the big games, so keep an eye on him on Saturday.

8. Ben Earl

After going through a sticky patch, Earl has hit the ground running this autumn and his versatility is one of the reasons Borthwick has turned to him again and again. He can pop up anywhere on the pitch and cause defenders trouble.

9. Alex Mitchell

For so long, the All Blacks had the luxury of picking Aaron Smith week-in-week-out at scrum-half. While Cam Roigard as been solid for New Zealand, Alex Mitchell has emerged as one of the leading No. 9's in the world. He is consistent and his tactical awareness has helped pull England to the level they are now.

10. Beauden Barrett

George Ford can maybe feel hard done by, but Barrett still gets in. He can break a game open in the blink of an eye still and is so crucial to how New Zealand shape up.

11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

One of the most exciting players on the planet, give Feyi-Waboso an inch of space and he will make you pay. If England can get him good ball in that space, it could be a long afternoon for the All Blacks' defence.

12. Fraser Dingwall

Both sides are juggling their midfield combinations at the moment which makes for an intriguing match up this weekend. Dingwall will be looking to make a statement and turn Borthwick's head. If Jordie Barrett were playing, he would slot right in here.

13. Ollie Lawrence

Recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon in March, Lawrence is back and looking to pick up where he left off for England. He can certainly lock down the 13 jersey if he continues how he was tracking in the Six Nations and last year.

14. Tom Roebuck

Roebuck was lively against Australia and will want more action this week having missed the clash with Fiji through injury. He has the potential to be in this England side for a long time.

15. Will Jordan

Always seems to be in the right place at right time, and Jordan seems to score more often than not. He gets New Zealand's attack going and is hard to stop.