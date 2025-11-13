The ESPN Scrum Reset crew react to another poor Wallabies showing, agreeing it was time skipper Harry Wilson was given a week off. (2:45)

Veteran playmaker James O'Connor has been called on to take the reins of the ailing Wallabies, handed back the No.10 shirt as they seek to rescue their crumbling season against Ireland in Dublin.

As Joe Schmidt returns for the last time with the Wallabies to the city where he's revered as perhaps Ireland's greatest coach, he's turned to the steadying hand of 35-year-old "Peter Pan" O'Connor to inspire a desperately needed rejuvenation on Saturday.

Having lost five of their last six matches and coming off dismal defeats to England and Italy, Schmidt will hope O'Connor, who orchestrated Australia's amazing win over the world champion Springboks at Ellis Park, can work wonders again.

In the ever-revolving door of Wallaby number 10s - five different starting fly-halves have been employed this year - the English-based pivot comes in for Carter Gordon, who suffered quad tightness in the loss to Italy and is left out of the 23.

Tane Edmed, who lost his place to Gordon after his own disappointing performance against England, is again on the replacements bench.

James O'Connor is back in the Wallabies No. 10 jersey for this weekend's clash with Ireland SHANE WENZLICK/AFP via Getty Images

John Eales Medallist Len Ikitau, another English-based star, is also a key returnee at Lansdowne Road as he resumes his centre partnership with Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii for the 12th time in the Wallabies' last 16 Tests.

Winger Max Jorgensen has been selected ahead of Andrew Kellaway as fullback in Dublin, with the Wallabies looking to reignite their stuttering attack as they seek to nail down a top-six ranking spot which will be crucial in the upcoming World Cup draw.

In the front row, Allan Alaalatoa also returns to the starting XV, with the added boost of fellow prop Angus Bell being fit to start.

There's a reshuffle behind them with Tom Hooper shifting to lock alongside Jeremy Williams, while Rob Valetini starts at blindside flanker to join familiar forces with Fraser McReight and skipper Harry Wilson in the back-row.

Lock Nick Frost shifts to an impact role off the bench, with Carlo Tizzano, fit again after recent injury niggles, coming in as back-row cover.

AUSTRALIA TEAM TO FACE IRELAND

Max Jorgensen, Filipo Daugunu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, James O'Connor, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson [c], Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jeremy Williams, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Faessler, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Zane Nonggorr, Nick Frost, Carlo Tizzano, Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Andrew Kellaway.