Why England will beat New Zealand (and why they won't)

England vs. New Zealand is the kind of fixture that can turn form inside out and reveal exactly where a team really stands.

This weekend, with Twickenham set to roar, both sides arrive with plenty to prove.

But who actually has the upper hand: an England team prepared for one of their biggest examinations under Steve Borthwick, or a New Zealand side who are keen to restore some of the aura critics claim has faded?

On Saturday, we'll have all the answers. But for now, let's debate...

Why England will win

Hamilton: They have confidence, the home crowd behind them and the "Pom squad."

England are on a run of nine straight victories and head into the New Zealand match looking for their first win at Twickenham against the All Blacks since 2012. But matches against the famous side can do strange and wonderful things to form and logic.

England have to stick to what they're good at: physicality, direct running, set piece perfection, a strong kicking game and attacking and speed when time and space allow.

England have beaten New Zealand just eight time in 46 meetings. Ryan Pierse - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

They have a sound gameplan and they have confidence but they also now have strength in depth. The bench is loaded with British & Irish Lions. We saw the impact they had against Australia and expect similar on Saturday when the front-row, Tom Curry and Henry Pollock line up. The key, though, is to be in front at that stage.

As Eddie Jones told ESPN this week, to beat the All Blacks, you have to get your shot in first, and hit hard.

Regan: It's hard to think the last time England players could feel this confident heading into an All Blacks Test.

The signs of progress are evident and most importantly they are winning games. On Saturday, they need to target a couple of players. Ardie Savea and Will Jordan. Savea is the heartbeat of the side, while Jordan pops up in the right place at the right time, every time.

If England can keep those two quiet, a lot of what the All Blacks do well will be diminished.

Why New Zealand will win

Hamilton: They're on for a northern hemisphere Grand Slam, and despite some shaky form over the past couple of years, they still have some of the best players in the world.

Look at Will Jordan's strike rate: 44 tries in 52 matches. That is ridiculous. And they have Scott Barrett back to captain the side. They showed last weekend against Scotland they still have the big game mentality and nous to fight their way out of a hole (and had Damian McKenzie in inspired form) and regardless of what people say, they still carry weight and an aura around them. It's fiercely difficult to disassociate the New Zealand fear factor from basic rugby fundamentals.

If New Zealand get up an early lead, it'll take some fightback from England to end the wait for a home win, and then if the All Blacks need a bit of extra energy in the second half, then Wallace Sititi is waiting in the wings.

Regan: History ... aura ... mana ... do you really need to ask?

No, seriously, this will be a very tough game for the tourists. With a host of British and Irish Lions in their pack, England will be confident of dominating the breakdown, so New Zealand need to disrupt them early and force some mistakes.

They need to target the likes of Maro Itoje and Ben Earl. Keep them as quiet as possible. If they can get points on the board early and suck the air out of Twickenham, put the fans on edge and make England second guess themselves again, they have a good chance.

Who needs the win more?

Hamilton: Great question. You can argue both sides.

First up: Scott Robertson. A Grand Slam northern hemisphere tour would go some way to quieting those who think the All Blacks have lost their fear factor. It would be a statement triumph. A defeat though, and questions will be asked, despite their absent personnel.

For England, this would be a statement victory and further proof they are making great progress under Borthwick. But a defeat, and there may be some familiar doubts creeping back in over what it will take for this side to wrestle these brutal Tests over the line.

Right now, England need the win more. They need this psychological boost -- and if they back up a victory with a win over Argentina next week, then they will fancy their chances of lifting the Six Nations next spring

Regan: There is pressure on both coaches but for slightly different reasons.

Scott Robertson is still looking to prove himself as All Blacks boss. His side have been a bit stop-start since he took over, and a big win at Twickenham against an England side on the up (after last year's two-point win) will see them one game away from a northern slam. That would make the summer a whole lot sweeter for Robertson.

On the other side, Steve Borthwick needs to show his side can topple the big boys. Their hurdle is arguably more psychological than physical. They had the win in the bank last year and blew it.

Yes, they've now won nine in-a-row, but wins over Italy, the U.S., Argentina and Wales (at this moment in time) don't set the world on fire. Beating the All Blacks would show a huge shift in this side's mentality and put a marker down for the rest of the world.