England vs. New Zealand: Live score updates from Twickenham

England host New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday. Warren Little/Getty Images

England have arguably their best chance in several years to beat New Zealand for the first time since 2019 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick has named a strong 23 with several British and Irish Lions and a formidable looking bench who will look to an impact later in the game.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks are without several key players -- although Scott Barrett does return for the clash -- and have had a stop-start season.

As expected, it's shaping as the most important clash of the autumn, with England out for revenge following last year's 24-22 defeat at the same venue. Borthwick's side know a win on Saturday will give them huge amounts of confidence and prove they are trending in the right direction.

The All Blacks may feel they got away with one last week against Scotland, so will want to show more of what they're about too.

It's shaping up to be an entertaining clash in south-west London. Follow ESPN's live updates for all the action.

