The Rugby World Cup weakness Wallabies, All Blacks must address

Open Extended Reactions

Just under two years out from Rugby World Cup 2027, it's clear a clash of styles will take place Down Under. And unless both the Wallabies and All Blacks can improve their work under the high ball, a difficult tournament looms for the Super Rugby allies.

As both teams Australia and New Zealand lament a tough weekend in Europe, neither side has to look too far as to where it all went wrong. But more worryingly for Joe Schmidt and Scott Robertson, and Les Kiss in the longer term, it is a problem that has plagued their teams for some time.

They are woeful under the high ball.

While New Zealand were eventually overpowered by one of England's finest showings of the Steve Borthwick era, headlined by a special performance from veteran fly-half George Ford and the introduction of "Pom squad" bench, the Wallabies were nothing short of diabolical in the air in Dublin.

Time and time again Irish halves Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast hoisted the ball high into the swirling Aviva Stadium air, getting at least some reward more than 50% of the time; when a team can't wait to throw up a Garry Owen from a quick tap, it's clear there is an issue for the opposition.

The Wallabies' rot started with just 4:55 on the clock with the first of Prendergast's towering punts, Harry Potter's resulting air swing one of multiple comical moments for Australia during a prolonged kicking assault.

By the 60-minute mark, a point when Australia were still somehow in the contest, they had all but given up contesting the Irish kicking game, affording hat trick hero, Mack Hansen, a serene path to chase through and reclaim possession for his team, just as he did in the lead up to Ireland's fourth try.

Coincidentally during the week, Collingwood coach Scott McCrae and other members of his staff had observed Wallabies' training. Schmidt confirmed they had not, however, offered any advice on how to combat rugby's aerial trend.

The Wallabies' Harry Potter was under pressure under the high ball throughout Australia's 46-19 defeat by Ireland in Dublin Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"We had some Collingwood coaches in this week, just observing and chatting, [but] it's very different in the technique as well," Schmidt said when asked about how his side might be able to better combat the high ball.

"I think a lot of it is players going up one handed and just looking to create a bit of chaos and then whatever comes up on the ground, it's a scramble, it's a mad scramble which makes it difficult to control that aspect of the game.

"You've just got to try to get into the contest really effectively and then get players around the contest to make sure that you get the best chance of getting anything that's left over from it."

What is noteworthy was the change in law interpretation from this time last year when "escort" runners were effectively whistled out of the game. Backtracking players used to be able to offer some protection from the chasing pack, but the slightest derailing line or nudge is now chicken feed for eager referees.

But back three players, and fly-halves who defend in the backfield, have also had more than 12 months to adapt to the interpretation and improve their aerial games as a result. That simply hasn't happened in Australia.

Argentina meanwhile used a similar game plan to great effect in their Rugby Championship wins over the All Blacks and Wallabies. And that approach, and the success of it, should come as no surprise as the majority of the Pumas' best players are these days scattered across Europe, where the high ball is a week-in, week-out feature of the Premiership, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship competitions.

The concern for the All Blacks and Robertson meanwhile is that this is not a new phenomenon, so it was no surprise when England fullback Freddie Steward soared through the air to take an attacking high ball and immediately put his team on the attack in London at the weekend.

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan can often be outjumped in the air, just as he was by England at Twickenham David Rogers/Getty Images

Will Jordan is arguably the most devastating attacking player on the planet, his strike rate of 45 tries in 53 Tests is astonishing, and he will eventually break Doug Howlett's all-time New Zealand record of 49 five-pointers, in all likelihood as early as next year. But he remains suspect under the high ball while wingers Leroy Carter, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece are far more capable on the ground than they are in the air.

"Potentially, at times, we might have overplayed. England did really well, putting it in the air and chasing well," All Blacks captain Scott Barrett reflected after the loss at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

"There are a small amount of opportunities in a Test match and they took them more than we did."

While the All Blacks could lament the ridiculous yellow card given to Codie Taylor, so too a couple of rare but costly Beauden Barrett errors, in London, their inability to defend the aerial game is their clear weakness on the road to Australia 2027.

And neither the Wallabies nor the All Blacks are likely to be able to improve that part of their games through Super Rugby Pacific, given the style of play tends to be far more ball-in-hand than ball-in-the-air.

The one saving grace for the Wallabies and All Blacks come 2027 is that the pitches in Australia should be harder and faster, the weather drier and warmer, in the back half of spring. They may yet be able to use their knowledge of the local conditions and superior fitness to their advantage.

But without even minor improvement between now and then, rugby's European elite and the Pumas will head Down Under knowing they have the blueprint to completely derail the Wallabies and also put the All Blacks under significant pressure.