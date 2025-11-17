Nations Championship fixtures: England to visit South Africa in July opener

Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

England will face the Springboks in South Africa in the opening round of rugby union's new-look Nations Championship competition which will launch in July.

The joint venture between the Six Nations and SANZAAR sees England, Italy, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Wales travel to the southern hemisphere in July for three Test matches against New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Japan and Fiji.

The southern hemisphere sides will then travel north in November for three further Test matches.

The results across all six matches per nation feed into a league table, one for each hemisphere. These placings tee up a finals weekend, played at Twickenham on Nov. 27-29. This sees the sixth-ranked team from the southern hemisphere play its equivalent in the northern hemisphere, and so on, with the matches culminating in both top seeds facing off against each other for the inaugural Nations Championship trophy.

England will face South Africa in their first game of the Nations Championship. Visionhaus/Getty Images

For England, their summer line up sees them play South Africa, Fiji (likely in South Africa too) and Argentina in July. They'll then play Australia, New Zealand and Japan at Twickenham the following November.

Ireland have Australia, Japan and New Zealand in July with Argentina, Fiji and the Springboks at home in November.

Wales face Fiji, Argentina and South Africa in July and they will then host Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Scotland travel to Argentina, South Africa and Fiji in July before hosting Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Confirmation of this tournament has been a long-time coming, given the original format was unveiled during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. It will be a biennial tournament, played on the years where there isn't a World Cup or a British & Irish Lions tour, and it replaces the traditional three-Test summer series.

"The Nations Championship has the power to redefine the future of rugby, and the partnership between Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR signals a tectonic shift in the sport," Six Nations CEO Tom Harrison said.

"Rugby's strongest nations have collaborated with a clear vision to grow the game, by challenging traditional ways of operating to create a tournament structure with genuine global relevance, which will unlock the true value of the sport."

Harrison added he feels the tournament will "act as a catalyst to grow rugby's reach, globally" and "will take international rugby to new heights".

Brendan Morris, CEO of SANZAAR stated: "The establishment of The Nations Championship is an historic and exciting move for rugby that will see the SANZAAR Member Unions, with the addition of Fiji and Japan, take on the best of Europe and the Northern Hemisphere on a biennial basis.

"The SANZAAR nations have a proud and successful record at international level. Our aim is to continue this record, and the Nations Championship, along with our rugby calendar for the 2026-2030 period, will provide the perfect pathway for continued success."

"We warmly welcome our Pacific neighbours Japan and Fiji into the tournament, as part of our 'team'. The participating teams are excited, the broadcasters are excited, and the fans are excited, and we very much look forward to July 2026 when it all kicks-off."

Full Nations Championship fixture list:

JULY 2026 - SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE SERIES

Round 1 -- Saturday July, 4 2026

New Zealand vs France

Australia vs Ireland

Japan vs Italy

Fiji vs Wales

South Africa vs England

Argentina vs Scotland

Round 2 -- Saturday July 11, 2026

New Zealand vs Italy

Australia vs France

Japan vs Ireland

Fiji vs England

South Africa vs Scotland

Argentina vs Wales

Round 3 -- Saturday July 18, 2026

Japan vs France

New Zealand vs Ireland

Australia vs Italy

Fiji vs Scotland

South Africa vs Wales

Argentina vs England

NOVEMBER 2026 - NORTHERN HEMISPHERE SERIES

Round 4 -- Nov. 6-8, 2026

Ireland vs Argentina

Italy vs South Africa

Scotland vs New Zealand

Wales vs Japan

France vs Fiji

England vs Australia

Round 5 -- Nov. 13-15, 2026

France vs South Africa

Italy vs Argentina

Wales vs New Zealand

England vs Japan

Ireland vs Fiji

Scotland vs Australia

Round 6 -- Saturday Nov. 21, 2026

England vs New Zealand

Scotland vs Japan

Ireland vs South Africa

Italy vs Fiji

France vs Argentina

Wales vs Australia