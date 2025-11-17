Nations Championship: How rugby's new north vs. south international tournament works

Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

International rugby is going to look a little different next year with the introduction of the Nations Championship.

Kicking off in July, rugby's newest competition will see northern hemisphere sides go against their southern hemisphere rivals, culminating in a "Finals Weekend" to be held in London next November that will see the crowning of a champion in the north vs. south final.

"The Nations Championship has the power to redefine the future of rugby," Nations Championship chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement when the full fixture list was announced on Monday.

But how will the Nations Championship work and when will sides play each other? ESPN has got you covered.

What is the format?