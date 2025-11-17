        <
          Nations Championship: How rugby's new north vs. south international tournament works

          Connor O'Halloran
          Nov 17, 2025

          International rugby is going to look a little different next year with the introduction of the Nations Championship.

          Kicking off in July, rugby's newest competition will see northern hemisphere sides go against their southern hemisphere rivals, culminating in a "Finals Weekend" to be held in London next November that will see the crowning of a champion in the north vs. south final.

          "The Nations Championship has the power to redefine the future of rugby," Nations Championship chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement when the full fixture list was announced on Monday.

          But how will the Nations Championship work and when will sides play each other? ESPN has got you covered.

          What is the format?

          The tournament will take place every two years, beginning in 2026. The tournament will not impact either the Six Nations or Rugby Championship, given it has been launched in a joint venture by the organisers of those events. Instead, it will replace the exisiting July and November international windows.

          The two hemisphere are split up as so, with Fiji and Japan added as invitational sides representing the south:

          Northern Hemisphere

          England
          Ireland
          Wales
          Scotland
          France
          Italy

          Southern Hemisphere

          Australia
          New Zealand
          South Africa
          Argentina
          Fiji
          Japan

          The Nations Championship will begin with the north hemisphere sides travelling across the globe to face thieir southern counterparts -- enticing opening matchups include South Africa vs. England, New Zealand vs. France and Australia vs. Ireland. All venues and kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

          The next round of games will see the southern hemisphere sides travel north -- just as they would for the Autumn Nations Series -- although this time their place in the finals weekend is at stake.

          The finals weekend -- to be held between Nov. 27-29 -- will feature all 12 teams, with each side facing the counterpart in the corresponding hemisphere (Sixth vs. sixth etc.). The championship match between the two first-place nations will conclude proceedings.

          The Nations Championship will be held again in 2028 and 2030, with that final year the first that will determine promotion and relegation from/to what will effectively be a second division, whose teams are yet to be determined but will be drawn from the Rugby Europe Championship, an expanded Pacific Nations Cup and teams from South America, Africa and Asia.

          Full Nations Championship fixture list:

          JULY 2026 -- SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE SERIES

          Round 1 -- Saturday July, 4 2026

          New Zealand vs France
          Australia vs Ireland
          Japan vs Italy
          Fiji vs Wales
          South Africa vs England
          Argentina vs Scotland

          Round 2 -- Saturday July 11, 2026

          New Zealand vs Italy
          Australia vs France
          Japan vs Ireland
          Fiji vs England
          South Africa vs Scotland
          Argentina vs Wales

          Round 3 -- Saturday July 18, 2026

          Japan vs France
          New Zealand vs Ireland
          Australia vs Italy
          Fiji vs Scotland
          South Africa vs Wales
          Argentina vs England

          NOVEMBER 2026 -- NORTHERN HEMISPHERE SERIES

          Round 4 -- Nov. 6-8, 2026

          Ireland vs Argentina
          Italy vs South Africa
          Scotland vs New Zealand
          Wales vs Japan
          France vs Fiji
          England vs Australia

          Round 5 -- Nov. 13-15, 2026

          France vs South Africa
          Italy vs Argentina
          Wales vs New Zealand
          England vs Japan
          Ireland vs Fiji
          Scotland vs Australia

          Round 6 -- Saturday Nov. 21, 2026

          England vs New Zealand
          Scotland vs Japan
          Ireland vs South Africa
          Italy vs Fiji
          France vs Argentina
          Wales vs Australia