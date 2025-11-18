England's Henry Pollock in running for rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year

Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

Hamilton: England prove their mettle in comeback win over All Blacks (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

England flanker Henry Pollock has been included on the four-man shortlist for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The 20-year-old was selected for the British and Irish Lions' summer tour of Australia after claiming two tries on his international debut against Wales in March.

Northampton player Pollock, who did not feature in a Lions Test, has won a further three England caps this autumn, including scoring a try in a 25-7 win over the Wallabies on Nov. 1.

He could become the first Englishman to win the award since current national team captain Maro Itoje in 2016.

Henry Pollock has starred for England in recent wins over England and Australia. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

New Zealand's Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland, South Africa wing Ethan Hooker and Australia back Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii are the other nominees.

France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old was named player of the tournament for the 2025 Six Nations after scoring a record eight tries.

- England self-belief gets them over the line in historic win over All Blacks

- Report: Ford inspires England to comeback win over All Blacks

- Emma Raducanu shows off lineout skills on England training visit

Reigning world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit -- who also won the award in 2019 -- is again shortlisted, in addition to South Africa team-mates Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche.

Winners of both awards will be announced on Saturday.