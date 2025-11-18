England vs Argentina: George, Lawrence, Roebuck out with injury

Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

England have lost Jamie George, Ollie Lawrence and Tom Roebuck to injury for Sunday's climax to the autumn against Argentina at Allianz Stadium.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is counting the cost of a bruising 33-19 victory over New Zealand that has seen all three starters ruled out of contention for the Pumas' visit.

Hooker George and centre Lawrence are nursing hamstring issues, while wing Roebuck has a foot problem, each of them sustained against the All Blacks.

The additional absence of lock Ollie Chessum and wing Tommy Freeman, who had already been ruled out because of respective foot and hamstring damage, means England's selection options have dwindled significantly as they look to claim an 11th successive win.

Teenage sensation Noah Caluori has been drafted into Borthwick's training squad as wing cover while the forwards have been bolstered by the addition of hooker Jamie Blamire and lock Charlie Ewels.

Jamie George will miss England's matchup with Argentina at Allianz Stadium. Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Full-back Freddie Steward departed early in the New Zealand game when a mouthguard alert indicated a possible concussion, but he has been given the all-clear for Sunday.

While Steward failed the first head injury assessment, he passed the second and third, which are the decisive diagnostic tests.

George's injury presents Theo Dan with the opportunity to make his first appearance of the autumn with Luke Cowan-Dickie the frontline hooker, although the British and Irish Lion has been used as part of the bomb squad off the bench.

Losing Lawrence is a blow given his blockbusting display against New Zealand, but the return to fitness of broken forearm victim Elliot Daly means England have an elite replacement.

Henry Arundell and Cadan Murley are set to battle it out for the wing spot vacated by Roebuck with the Argentina clash seemingly too soon for 19-year-old Caluori to make his Test debut.

Borthwick is due to name his team on Friday but could bring that forward to Wednesday.