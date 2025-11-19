The ESPN Scrum Reset team discusses a bizarre weekend of decisions involving the TMO, arguing World Rugby must step in before another Rugby World Cup is marred by poor officiating. (3:05)

Japanese rugby's looming cap on overseas players won't stop the competition being a potential sanctuary for R360-bound NRL talent, with tighter limits only coming in late next year.

Japan remains the most likely short-stay destination for defecting players on their way to R360, with the likes of Zac Lomax and Ryan Papenhuyzen both in limbo following their releases from Parramatta and Melbourne respectively.

Brisbane superstar Payne Haas headlines a list of other players targeted by the rebel R360 competition, which is still eyeing a potential October 2026 start date.

Papenhuyzen and Lomax's situations differ in that the former is likely to take time off before his next career move, after being heavily linked to the proposed R360 circuit.

Lomax is also expected to join the competition, but is looking at opportunities to take up the 15-man game beforehand.

Japan's Rugby Football Union remains one of the few big-money associations not to have publicly opposed R360 by blacklisting defecting players who join the league.

Payne Haas of Toa Samoa charges into the New Zealand defence during the Pacific Championships. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The lucrative competition is already a home to NRL talents such as Joey Manu and Valynce Te Whare.

Officials have introduced rules that will make it harder to fill teams with talent not born or raised in Japan, likely creating a greater squeeze for overseas players.

A limit also exists on overseas players who have not played Test rugby, with the move promoted to bring a greater balance to the competition.

However the tightening of restrictions won't come into force until the 2026-27 season, after R360's planned launch.

Japan's season runs from December until June, meaning any player would be free to join the breakaway rugby competition for its planned October start.

Whether R360 is ready to start next October is another matter.

Concerns linger over its financial viability, while the move by several nations to block defecting talent from next year's Rugby World Cup has hit playing stocks hard.

Outside of Japan, the USA are also yet to come out against the rebel competition, but any thought of Major League Rugby becoming a landing ground has been scuttled by wages below the NRL's minimum salary.

It comes as Lomax and Papenhuyzen's agent Clinton Schifcofske moved to distance himself from their pair's potential switch to R360.

With agents facing 10-year bans from the NRL if they assist moves to the competition, Schifcofske said he'd told his clients to find another manager for any such talks.

The other big question remains over Haas, who is off contract at Brisbane next year and would be a big-money target for R360 officials.

Brisbane still expect Haas to be at the club in 2026 and it is unlikely the Broncos would gain any real advantage in releasing the game's best forward early.

Haas is a primary carer for two of his younger brothers in Brisbane, but could more than double his salary in R360.

"He's got a lot on his shoulders now but whatever Payne does, he does and I'll support him with whatever he does," Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs said on Tuesday.

"Whatever he does he does and I think he'll put his family first."

Staggs said he could also see how last month's premiership win could help keep Haas at Brisbane.

"That's what you want to do, when you win one, win another," Staggs said.