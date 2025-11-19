England vs. Argentina: How to watch, kick-off time, latest news

Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

England have a golden opportunity to reach their target of four wins from four Tests this autumn, but will face a tough challenge with the visit of Argentina on Sunday.

England crushed New Zealand at Twickenham last week, their first win over the All Blacks at home since 2012. The 33-19 victory was one of the side's best performances and results in the Steve Borthwick era.

Across the northern border, Argentina pulled off a remarkable win of their own, coming from 21 points down to stun Scotland 33-24 at Murrayfield.

It leaves things poised for a blockbuster finish to the Autumn Nations Series for both sides.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

England's Henry Pollock has been nominated for breakthrough player of the year. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

When is England vs. Argentina?

The match will kick off at 4.10 p.m. GMT or 1.10 p.m. Argentina time on Sunday, Nov. 23 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Where will the game be broadcast?

England vs. Argentina will be televised on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK. The match will also be broadcasted on BBC Radio 5Live.

ESPN UK will run a live blog during the game, as well as providing extensive news and feature coverage.

When was the last time Argentina beat England?

Argentina last earned a win over England in 2022 on Nov. 6 at Twickenham. The result was the Pumas' second win at the venue with the first coming in 2006. In total, Argentina have registered five wins over England in 29 Tests.

The last time the two sides met was earlier this year in San Juan, when England won 22-17.

Team news:

England: Freddie Steward, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Spencer, Ellis Genge (vice-captain), Luke Cowan-Dickie, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Maro Itoje (captain), Alex Coles, Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Tom Curry, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith.

Argentina's team will be displayed once announced.