Wales vs. New Zealand: How to watch, kick-off time, latest news

It's been a rough year for Wales, one that has seen them change coaches, endure a painful losing run and then break it.

They will now round out the year on two of the toughest fixtures they could face, starting with New Zealand on Saturday.

The All Blacks were left stinging at Twickenham after a second-half resurgence from England saw them handed a rare defeat.

It will only get even harder for Wales with two-time reigning world champions South Africa waiting for them next weekend to round off their autumn.

But can Wales deliver a surprise? Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Wales vs. New Zealand?

The match will kick off at 3.10 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. That's 5.10 a.m. NZDT (Sunday) in New Zealand.

Where will the game be broadcast?

Wales vs. New Zealand will be televised on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK. It will be broadcast on Sky Sport in New Zealand.

Have Wales ever beaten New Zealand?

There will be exceedingly few at the Principality Stadium who will remember when Wales last took down the All Blacks.

Wales have lost the last 33 meetings between the two avid rugby nations. However, they did manage to win three of their opening four games against New Zealand, the last of which came in December 1953.

An unlikely victory for the hosts on Saturday would end a 72-year wait.

Team news:

Wales: Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Max Llewellyn, Joe Hawkins, Tom Rogers, Dan Edwards, Tomos Williams, Rhys Carré, Dewi Lake (captain), Keiron Assiratti, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Alex Mann, Harri Deaves, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Gareth Thomas, Archie Griffin, Freddie Thomas, Taine Plumtree, Kieran Hardy, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins.

New Zealand: Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett (Captain), Fabian Holland, Simon Parker, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Caleb Clarke, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Replacements: George Bell, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Josh Lord, Christian Lio-Willie, Finlay Christie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Sevu Reece.

New Zealand boss Scott Robertson insists the All Blacks are not underestimating Wales, despite making 12 changes from their defeat to England.

Only captain Scott Barrett, flanker Simon Parker and Will Jordan, who switches from full-back to wing, keep their places.

Outside-half Beauden Barrett, flanker Ardie Savea and hooker Codie Taylor are among the big names rested at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

All Blacks head coach Robertson said: "We have a lot to play for this weekend. We want to put on a performance that reflects the effort and pride we have put in.

"We do not underestimate the passion and resolve that Wales will bring and we know how organised, accurate and ruthless we need to be in return."

Information from PA contributed to this report.