France vs. Australia: How to watch, kick-off time, latest news

After several good performances over the last 12 months, including a win over South Africa in the Rugby Championship, Australia have struggled this month.

Defeats to England, Italy and Ireland -- with a narrow win over Japan before they got to Europe -- have left the Wallabies with more questions than answers and things don't get any easier with a trip to France this week.

Les Bleus will be out to make a statement themselves after they lost to a 14-man South Africa a fortnight ago before being pushed hard by Fiji last week.

Can Australia end their tour on a high or will France put a marker down with the Six Nations fast approaching?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

France will host Australia at 9.10 p.m. local time in Paris on Saturday, Nov. 22. That's 8.10 p.m. GMT or 7.10 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 23 in Sydney [AEDT].

The match will be held at Stade de France in Paris.

Where will the match be broadcast?

The match will be shown on TNT Sports/Discovery + in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia.

Team news:

France: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Regis Montagne, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Anthony Jelonch , Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, Maxime Lucu, Romain Ntamack, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortere, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Maxime Lamothe, Rodrigue Neti, Thomas Laclayat, Romain Taofifenua, Hugo Auradou, Oscar Jegou, Baptiste Jauneau, Kalvin Gourgues.

