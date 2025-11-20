Scotland vs. Tonga: How to watch, kick-off time, latest news

Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

Scotland will look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats and end their November campaign on a high when Tonga visit Murrayfield this Sunday.

In consecutive matches, Scotland have succumbed to second half comebacks as New Zealand and Argentina came away with victories over Gregor Townsend's men over the last fortnight.

Last weekend's Argentina defeat was a particular low point, the Pumas overturning a 21-0 deficit to upset Scotland on their own patch.

Tonga should present an opportunity to end this international window on a high. They haven't played since Sept. 20 when beating Canada in the Pacific Nations Cup third-place playoff.

For Tonga, it's a rare opportunity to have a crack at a tier one side. For Scotland, well, they just need a win.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Scotland vs. Tonga?

The match will kick off at 1.40pm on Sunday, Nov. 23 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Where will the game be broadcast?

Scotland vs Tonga will be televised on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK. The match will also be broadcasted on BBC Radio Scotland.

Scotland have lost back-to-back matches this November. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

When was the last time Tonga beat Scotland?

The two sides have met six times, Scotland winning five of those.

Tonga's sole victory came in 2012 during the November window. Then, an under pressure Scottish side succumbed to a 15-21 defeat.

That win marked three consecutive defeats for Scotland in a November window. Can Tonga force history to repeat itself?

Team news:

Scotland and Tonga's team news will be displayed once announced.