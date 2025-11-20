'Frustrated' Schmidt defends his weary Wallabies

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discusses a bizarre weekend of decisions involving the TMO, arguing World Rugby must step in before another Rugby World Cup is marred by poor officiating. (3:05)

Under-the-cosh coach Joe Schmidt has revealed his deep frustration that the efforts of his "emotionally and physically fatigued" Wallabies have gone unrewarded as they face the prospect of a 67-year nadir in freezing Paris.

But while reflecting on one of the toughest periods of his distinguished career, the 60-year-old Kiwi was still adamant his ailing side can confound the odds one last time in 2025 by beating European champions France in sub-zero temperatures on Saturday night.

After six defeats in their last seven Tests, only a boilover victory at the Stade de France can stop them being the first Wallabies since 1958 to complete a winless four-match European sojourn and the first to lose 10 matches in a year.

That's a fate he believes they don't deserve as he's turned to "exciting" NRL returnee Carter Gordon to steer from flyhalf again amid five changes following the 46-19 drubbing by Ireland.

But Gordon, returning from a quad injury that kept him out of the Ireland game, was pulled out of a training session earlier on Thursday as a precaution and must come through Friday's captain's run unscathed before his position is finalised.

Len Ikitau scores Australia's first try in their Test with Ireland in Dublin, November 15, 2025 PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

After three-straight woeful losses to England, Italy and Ireland has prompted much criticism of his side, Schmidt talked of his pride at how they've battled on without reward after pushing their conquerors close in all three matches before capitulating late.

"All you can try to do is show them the number of moments they put together really good play on this tour. If we can be still in the game through 60 minutes, I know how determined the players are to finish strong on this tour," said Schmidt.

Asked about his overall assessment, he sighed: "I've found it really frustrating, to be honest, just because I do see that improvement in some of the players for sure, and when improvement isn't rewarded, there's frustration.

"I know how hard the players are working and what it means to them, and they are frustrated that they feel like they've let supporters down, because we've had fantastic support.

"It would be one of the tougher last couple of weeks that I've had in a very long time.

"They're determined to stick with it because they're incredibly proud of representing their country, and they're incredibly committed to earning the support they've had."

The Wallabies can still secure their crucial top-six world ranking for the upcoming 2027 World Cup draw, but it's a real long shot as they must beat the Six Nations champions by 16 points.

With the team having to adjust to plunging temperatures in Paris after a relative mild if wet three weeks across the English Channel, Schmidt says he's tried to "freshen up" a "fatigued" side, even cutting out Monday's planned training session.

"We try to cut our cloth to how people are feeling and you cannot flog a dead horse," he said. "And I've never been in any Test window for so long. The longest period they'll have had a break for since we started is eight days.

"As much as anything, it's emotional fatigue, as much as physical. So that's been challenging. We've tried to adjust as the season has gone on."

Ringing the changes, he's given an opportunity to 23-year-old Queensland Reds' scrum-half Kalani Thomas to win his first cap off the bench as replacement cover for Jake Gordon.

Thomas is set to become Wallaby No.995 while Dylan Pietsch is fit after a couple of weeks struggling with vertigo and back on the left wing in place of Filipo Daugunu.

It will be landmark occasion for centre Len Ikitau and prop Angus Bell as they win their 50th caps.

Wallabies team:

Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Aidan Ross, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Kalani Thomas, Tane Edmed, Filipo Daugunu.