England's Elliot Daly reveals rugby team's new TikTok punishment system

England are flying this year with 10 wins in a row heading into Sunday's Test with Argentina, but player infractions are not going unnoticed.
Wing Elliot Daly, who will make his international return from injury this weekend, has revealed that the squad's punishment system includes TikTok dances.
Daly said players who break the rules and accrue a fine must film themselves dancing in the style of a social media clip, although it doesn't have to be posted online.
Tommy Freeman, Fin Smith, Henry Pollock and Freddie Steward posted a video to TikTok after the 33-19 victory over New Zealand displaing a choreographed dance.
The video, captioned "post game feels" and set to Irish dancing music, has generated around seven million views.
Henry Slade claimed they spent 45 minutes arranging the dance in the hotel.
"There are a few fines going around that are TikTok dances," Daly told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly.
"If you do something wrong, you do a TikTok video. Although it doesn't have to go on TikTok."
- England self-belief gets them over the line in historic win over All Blacks
- England 33-19 New Zealand: Ford inspires England to comeback win over All Blacks
Steve Borthwick said: "There has been a lot of laughter, a lot of very bad dancing -- I think that is one of the better ones.
"I was asked to make a guest appearance in someone else's TikTok dance, so there was a very limited role to play in one.
"The team saw it and that is as far as it is going!"