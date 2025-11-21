England's Elliot Daly reveals rugby team's new TikTok punishment system

Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

England are flying this year with 10 wins in a row heading into Sunday's Test with Argentina, but player infractions are not going unnoticed.

Wing Elliot Daly, who will make his international return from injury this weekend, has revealed that the squad's punishment system includes TikTok dances.

Daly said players who break the rules and accrue a fine must film themselves dancing in the style of a social media clip, although it doesn't have to be posted online.