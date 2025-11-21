England vs. Argentina: Fraser Dingwall injured, Max Ojomoh to start

Open Extended Reactions

England centre Fraser Dingwall has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Argentina with Bath's Max Ojomoh set to start in the midfield.

Dingwall had been named earlier in the week to partner Henry Slade but was ruled out on Friday after sustaining an injury.

Ojomoh, 25, won his only England cap in the summer against the United States. He has also represented England at under-18 and U20 levels

England have had to manage various injuries through their autumn campaign with Tom Roebuck also out of this weekend's game.

He will be replaced on the wing by Elliot Daly who returns after breaking his arm while playing for the British and Irish Lions in the summer.

Injuries to centre Ollie Lawrence and hooker Jamie George in last week's win over the All Blacks ended both their autumn campaigns. Tommy Freeman has also not played since the win over Fiji a fortnight ago.

Freddie Steward keeps his place at fullback with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the left wing.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has also rotated the squad slightly with Ben Spencer starting at scrum-half in place of Alex Mitchell who is on the bench.

In the forwards, Asher Opoku-Fordjour starts at prop alongside Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge.

England: Freddie Steward, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Max Ojomoh, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Spencer, Ellis Genge (vice-captain), Luke Cowan-Dickie, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Maro Itoje (captain), Alex Coles, Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Tom Curry, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith.