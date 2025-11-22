Malcom Marx wins World Rugby Player of the Year

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa hooker Malcom Marx has been crowned World Rugby Player of the Year for 2025.

The Springboks hooker warded off teammates Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nche and France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey to be crowned the best player in the world for the year.

He is the first hooker since Keith Wood, who won the inaugural award in 2001, to win the award.

Marx was crowned Player of the Match in the 24-13 win over Ireland on Saturday before being named Player of the Year.

- England vs. Argentina: Elliot Daly starts on wing after foot injury

- Wallabies have progressed since World Cup woes: Hooper

Du Toit was hoping to become the first South African, and only the third player ever after Dan Carter and Richie McCaw to win the award three times, after also winning in 2019 and 2024.

Fabian Holland was crowned World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year for 2025. Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

New Zealand second row Fabian Holland won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award, beating England's Henry Pollock, South Africa centre Ethan Hooker and Joseph-Aukuso Suali'i.

It is the third consecutive year an All Black has won the award, following Mark Tele'a in 2023 and Wallace Sititi last year, while it takes the overall record to five Kiwi winners of the nine times it has been awarded.