'Please don't give up on them': Wallabies condemned to worst calendar year in history

They will go down as statistically the worst Wallabies lineup in history following a tour to forget. Ten losses from 15 Tests, they're the first Australian side to ever lose 10 Tests in a calendar year and have hit a new low for the men in gold, prompting a heartfelt plea from the Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt: "please don't give up on them".

Entering Stade de France on Sunday morning [AEDT] it was always going to be a hard assignment. Winless from three Tests so far on the European leg of their end-of-year tour, a fourth loss added yet more unwanted history to their names, condemning them as the first Wallabies squad in 67 years to go winless through a tour in Europe.

Despite the mammoth task ahead of them, they started the match with plenty of promise. From the kickoff they broke the line through Angus Bell, minutes later they were on France's doorstep and barging through for the opening try of the match through Matt Faessler just three minutes into the clash.

The score would see-saw between the two with France hitting back just minutes later through Nicolas Depoortere after a cruel bounce from a Jake Gordon chip saw France pick up the scraps and run clear for the line before swinging back with an Angus Bell try 10 minutes later from heads-up play from Gordon midfield with a quick tap.

Despite the frenetic pace of the match and to-and-fro of possession and points, the Wallabies looked in control. Their attack was going to width, and the ball was quickly going through hands before they found space in the middle for Bell and Harry Wilson to exploit for multiple strong carries -- Bell finished with 53 carry metres. Yet again Len Ikitau was proving himself to be one of the Wallabies vital cogs with 15 carries, while the breakdown -- which had fallen to pieces over the last three weeks -- held strong with Fraser McReight finishing the night with two turnovers while Tom Hooper made 18 tackles.

France's players react as hooker #02 Julien Marchand (unseen) scores a try Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, France's errors and poor discipline kept the door open for the Wallabies. Six penalties inside the first half, and a yellow card, walked the Wallabies right into their territory and had them under plenty of pressure, but in what should have been early warning signs, silly errors -- including multiple poor lineouts -- and inaccuracy from the Wallabies saw several try-scoring opportunities squandered.

And once France cleaned up their act in the second -- conceding six penalties to the Wallabies 10 -- the door swung tightly shut, with the world No. 5 nation proving exactly how dangerous they could be with the ball. Meanwhile as the pressure mounted on the Wallabies, once again their discipline fell to pieces, so too their execution, with only Max Jorgensen's incredible solo effort down the left wing a highlight in the second 40.

"Certainly too good for us on the scoreboard," Schmidt told Stan Sport postmatch. "I felt that we went toe-to-toe with them, particularly in the first half, and the second half we probably created a couple of chances.

"They got some pressure on our lineout, and their lineout maul really started to take control in that last quarter.

"But I'm incredibly proud of the group, they've continued to work hard and to try to keep improving. I honestly think they'll learn a lot from these last 15 Test matches. They'll learn a fair bit about themselves, they'll learn what it takes to be at the level, and we've just got to roll our sleeves up, keep working and get to the level. That's all we can do from here."

France's wing #11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrates after scoring a try Thibaud MORITZ / AFP via Getty Images

Their lineout -- which had once been one of their most impressive weapons -- continued to falter despite a strong early start, with Faessler and Josh Nasser missing the mark in important moments, finishing with just an 81% win rate. While handling errors crept into the game conceding eight turnovers and finishing with 13 penalties after they conceded just three in the first half.

"Look, I just want to say that we're disappointed we didn't finish with the victory that I know you would have all loved to see," Schmidt told Wallabies fans. "But the players have made a heck of an effort.

"There's 15 tests in 22 weeks with the amount of travel they've had I just admire the way they have dusted themselves off and gone again and it wasn't for lack of effort tonight, a little bit more execution, that they will get better so please don't give up on them."

While the Wallabies enjoyed possession and territory thanks to France's many errors in the first half with Bell and Faessler finding the line in the opening quarter, it was clear anything the Wallabies could do, France could do better with Thomas Ramos and Louis Bielle-Barry hitting straight back.

Just six minutes after Ramos found the line for a well-worked team try, Les Bleus went one better with wing Bielle-Biarrey proving exactly why he was nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year.

While the Wallabies found themselves in yet another try-scoring opportunity metres from France's line, side entry from Taniela Tupou had them reeling back. Early engagement of the lifter at the proceeding lineout and the issues were compounded and the Wallabies were quickly inside their own half. Two errors in 90 seconds and the Wallabies had gone from a try-scoring opportunity to watching Bielle-Biarrey score one of the most incredible tries you'll witness.

Quickly moving the ball from the lineout to midfield to the edge, a pinpoint accurate pass from Damian Penaud to the hard running Bielle-Biarrey saw the wing easily beat the defender before he would put boot to ball for an incredible chip over, recollecting before the bounce and running away untouched.

Australia's full-back #15 Max Jorgensen (R) scores a try Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

C'est magnifique.

Jorgensen's effort in the second off the back of a Nasser strip midfield was just as incredible and almost replicated his opposition's with the wing charging down the left edge before grubbering the ball ahead for himself to dive on over the line. But the fullback's moment of magic was one of only a few from the Wallabies through the second with many moments of ineptitude overshadowing the good -- including a Carlo Tizzano penalty for taking out a player off the ruck that killed any momentum inside France's red zone.

Just months ago the Wallabies secured the most incredible of victories in South Africa breaking a 64-year drought in Johannesburg, now they end the year winless from four in Europe and with a winning percentage of just 33.33%. While it was an improved showing following disastrous displays against England, Italy and Ireland, it's clear the Wallabies are spiraling with plenty of questions to be asked -- luckily for Schmidt, and incoming coach Les Kiss, they have all summer to attempt to answer them.