England vs. Argentina: Live score updates from Twickenham

England face Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday. David Rogers/Getty Images

England play their last Test match of the year with Argentina visiting Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Sunday to round off 2025.

It has been a successful year for England, with their only defeat so far coming against Ireland in the Six Nations in February.

Since then, Steve Borthwick's side have won 11 on the bounce with last week's success against the All Blacks the best of the lot.

On Sunday, they face a Pumas outfit who showed how dangerous they are just last week when they came from 21-0 down against Scotland to win at Murrayfield after a remarkable 20 minutes of rugby saw them win 33-24.

It has already been a dramatic weekend of rugby after South Africa's gripping win over Ireland on Saturday, followed by Australia giving France a scare in Paris before the hosts eventually won 48-33.

Let's hope for more fireworks at Twickenham to close out 2025!

Follow ESPN's live updates for all the action and reaction from south west London.