Tom Curry called 'a bully' by Argentina coach after he 'broke' Juan Cruz Mallia's knee

LONDON -- Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi described England flanker Tom Curry as a "bully" after he alleged Curry swore at him in the tunnel post-match and shoved him in the chest after a fiery end to Sunday's Test at Twickenham.

Contepomi was left furious after Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia was injured in the 75th minute after a tackle from Curry in England's eventual 27-23 win.

Curry connected with Mallia as he launched the ball down field. Contepomi felt the tackle was "reckless" and late, and the referee awarded a penalty against Curry.

Post-match, tempers boiled over on the pitch, with Curry at the centre of Argentina's ire. Curry and Henry Pollock were involved in a scuffle with some Argentina players on the pitch. And Contepomi says the anger boiled over in the tunnel, alleging Curry told him to "f- off" in the tunnel and pushed him in the chest.

"I was standing there and he was coming and wanted to say hi to one of our coaches, but we said no because we were upset. He was reckless and broke our player's knee," Contepomi told his post-match news conference.

"I know it is rugby but if we don't look after each other in rugby it could be dangerous. He was coming and I said: 'Mate you broke his knee' and he said 'f--- off' and pushed me like that.

"Maybe that is the way he is, I don't know him. I am not happy with the situation; after breaking someone's knee I think you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say: 'Sorry I did something wrong' but he went the opposite.

"Maybe it is his way of being a bully. If we want bullies in this game, good on them."

Contepomi said England team manager Richard Hill witnessed the incident. When asked to clarify whether Mallia had broken his knee, the Argentina coach said: "We don't know, but clinically it looks like an ACL. We need to check it. He's limping and sore and couldn't finish the game. [It was] A late, late tackle. Or reckless."

England coach Steve Borthwick said he was unsure of the specifics of what happened between Contepomi and Curry as he did not see it.

"Clearly, I'm aware there was an incident," Borthwick said. "I didn't see it, I wasn't there, I was in the changing room at the time. I'm aware of it. I wouldn't want that, in any instance, to be the centre of attention of what was a tough, hard test match where two teams really went at it for the afternoon and that's all I've got to say really about it."

When asked about Contepomi calling Curry a "bully," Borthwick said: "I think that anybody in this room who has had any contact with Tom Curry knows there's a character of a man. His character is impeccable. He's a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy. I think Tom Curry's character is unquestionable."

Maro Itoje added: "I'm unaware of what happened in the tunnel, but post-game, on the pitch, emotions are always flying high. You see that in almost every game, whether it's a test match or club game, or even a national one. That's part of the past of rugby, I guess.

"Now we're two sides which have a huge amount of respect for one another. We've played them three times this year and we know a number of their players from the Premiership and beyond. I think all in all, it was a tough, tough, hard Test match."