Wales vs South Africa: How to watch, kick-off time, latest news

After a year that has seen a pair of Six Nations championships, a momentus British and Irish Lions tour, the Rugby Championship, a Women's Rugby World Cup and a thrilling Autumn Nations Series, the end is finally here.

If that sounds like a lot of rugby, Wales' 10 games this year would have felt just as long as they endured defeat after defeat... after defeat. Have they turned a corner, though?

A pair of victories over Japan this year meant their record 18-game losing streak is no more. They followed that up on Sunday with a courageous performance against the All Blacks.

However, this weekend's clash could prove even more difficult. The two-time reinging champions South Africa will be in town, and they have been in their familiarly imperious form this autumn, notching wins over France, Italy and Ireland.

Surely Wales will be the latest nation to fall short against what looks to be an unstoppable Springboks side. But will it play out that way?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Wales vs. South Africa?

South Africa battered Wales 45-12 when the two sides met last year. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Wales will host the Springboks at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 3.10 p.m. GMT.

That's 5.10 p.m. in Cape Town SAST, or 2.10 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 30 in Sydney [AEDT].

Where will the match be broadcast?

The match will be shown on TNT Sports/Discovery + in the UK. In South Africa, it will be broadcast on SuperSport, while in Australia it will be on Stan Sport.

Team news:

Note: Both teams will appear here when they are announced later this week.