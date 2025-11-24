England's Max Ojomoh relishing contest at 12 after perfect November window

England end 2025 with a hard-fought 27-23 win over Argentina at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Max Ojomoh insists England's midfield riches inspired his outstanding Allianz Stadium debut against Argentina on Sunday.

Ojomoh was a late replacement at inside centre after Fraser Dingwall had been ruled out by a side strain and the 25-year-old responded with a man-of-the-match performance in which he scored one try and created two more.

It leaves Steve Borthwick with a selection headache for the Six Nations opener against Wales on Feb.7 with Ojomoh, Dingwall and Seb Atkinson competing to start in what has long been a problem position for England.

Max Ojomoh was man-of-the match against Argentina. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

"A year ago people were going crazy about a centre crisis," Ojomo said after he won his second cap as Steve Borthwick's men completed an autumn clean sweep.

"Now I'm seeing Seb, Fraser, Ollie Lawrence, Luke Northmore and a lot of 12s coming through and that kind of competition pushes everyone to perform at a higher level.

"It's a very competitive position so there are a lot of contenders up there for one position on the field. If you are in form you keep going.

Having opened the scoring with a well-timed 10th minute finish, he set up tries in each half for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Henry Slade.

- Overreactions: England are Six Nations favourites? Ireland in a rut?

- Max Ojomoh impresses as hosts hold off Pumas comeback

- Tom Curry called 'a bully' by Argentina coach after he 'broke' Juan Cruz Mallia's knee

Feyi-Waboso raced over after catching Ojomoh's pinpoint kick-pass in full stride while Slade benefited from his centre partner's hard run and pass out of the tackle to cross for a crucial try.

"My favourite bit was cross kick because I have never done that in the Prem," Ojomoh said.

"I have tried when I've had penalty advantage and I have spooned all of them so it was a great time for it to stick. And to kick it to a very good friend in Manny [Feyi-Waboso] -- I'm glad he got the try.

"I was really surprised for the offload. I saw Sladey and I was 'nothing to lose, may as well have a crack'."

England amassed their 11th consecutive victory by overcoming the Pumas and enter the Six Nations as genuine title contenders.

"I'm very happy for the team that they have got four from four this month. It's a great note to end on," Ojomoh said.

"It's been a very good campaign from a very well gelled squad. It's good to be a part of."