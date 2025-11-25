England's Maro Itoje, Tom Curry named in World Rugby Team of the Year

England end 2025 with a hard-fought 27-23 win over Argentina at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. (1:16)

England forwards Maro Itoje and Tom Curry have been named in a World Rugby Team of the Year dominated by South African players.

It caps off a remarkable year for Itoje, who also captained the British and Irish Lions to a series victory in Australia in the summer.

Seven countries -- England, South Africa, Ireland, France, Australia, Scotland and New Zealand -- are represented.

Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit make up an all-Springbok front row with Itoje and Ireland's Tadhg Beirne named as the lock partnership.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Curry line up in the back row alongside Australia captain Harry Wilson at No. 8.

Scrum-half Cam Roigard is one of two All Blacks in the squad, with South Africa's 23-year-old rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the fly-half.

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey and South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe have been named as the wingers, with Australian Len Ikutau and Scotland's Huw Jones as the midfield combination.

Fullback Will Jordan is the second All Black in the XV.

The team rounds off World Rugby's end of year awards, with Marx named Men's 15s Player of the Year. Canadian Sophie de Goede was named Women's 15s Player of the Year following the Women's Rugby World Cup final.

Red Roses boss John Mitchell was also named Coach of the Year after the final at Twickenham, with England beating Canada 33-13.