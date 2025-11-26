England's Abby Dow retires from rugby aged 28, months after lifting World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

England's women's Rugby World Cup-winner Abby Dow has announced her retirement from professional rugby.

She was integral to the Red Roses' victorious World Cup campaign this year, but Dow, 28, has decided to step away from rugby and pursue a career in engineering. Red Roses head coach John Mitchell says England are losing the "best winger in world rugby at the peak of her powers" as Dow bows out with an astonishing record of 50 tries in 59 appearances.

Dow won seven Six Nations titles with England -- including six Grand Slams -- and two WXV1 triumphs. She also started in the Red Roses' World Cup final win over Canada on Sept. 27.

"I never realised when I picked up a rugby ball at the age of five that I was at the start of a 23-year sporting career," Dow said.

Abby Dow has retired from professional rugby aged 28. Molly Darlington - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"Rugby has been central to my life and has shaped me into who I am today. However, I feel the pull of my other passion - engineering - so I have decided to hang up my boots and try my luck in a different world.

"The rugby family has given much more that I could ever give back. I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and most importantly, the fans. They have enabled me to participate in something truly wonderful. I feel very privileged and humble. Today, I leave rugby as a player and join as its number one fan. Thank you all!"

Dow achieved a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London and also became known for her crochet expertise. "Abby is an awesome individual and a fierce competitor who lifts those around her," Mitchell said.

"She is intelligent, insightful and inquisitive -- attributes that have defined the brilliant Red Rose she has been across her 59 caps.

"Abby has been part of an era for the Red Roses in which the game has grown exponentially and, through her love of crochet, her interaction with supporters and her undoubted rugby ability, she has helped drive the women's game to unprecedented heights.

"I personally believe that we are losing arguably the best right winger in world rugby at the peak of her powers, but we fully respect her decision to move on to a new chapter. We will miss having her in our environment, and we look forward to seeing her succeed -- as we know she will -- in whatever she chooses to do next."